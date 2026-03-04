Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

What makes this moment particularly eroding is not the violation itself, but its selectivity. Rules are enforced against adversaries and suspended for allies. Compliance becomes irrelevant and alignment becomes decisive. A state may sign treaties, submit to inspections, and relinquish prohibited weapons, yet still be branded as an “existential threat” if it sits outside the preferred architecture of power. Another may refuse treaties, evade inspections, and maintain undeclared arsenals, yet remain diplomatically untouchable so long as it remains strategically useful. Pakistan represents a clear nuclear threat. A state long dominated by military dictators, steeped in the language of goons rather than governance. With a documented history of nurturing militant groups and a nuclear arsenal uncomfortably close to ideological extremism. While dictators openly boast of “taking the world down” with them, yet, surprisingly (rather not so surprisingly), Washington sells them advanced aircraft, transfers sensitive technology, and lauds their dictators as indispensable allies. “Great gentleman” in President Trump’s true eloquence.