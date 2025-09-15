Empires have fought wars. Countries still do, always will. But never before in history did we unleash such evil on fellow citizens of the world. We learn from history that we have learned nothing from it. Wasn’t what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki state-sponsored terrorism? What is terrorism? The Cambridge dictionary defines it as “violent action or threats designed to cause fear among ordinary people in order to achieve political aims”. And that is exactly what the atomic bombings were. All States have a legal right (under international law) to use armed force in self-defence, but it should be necessary and proportionate. Necessary? It perhaps was. Proportionate? Most certainly not.