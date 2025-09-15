What Is Terrorism?

India, unlike its neighbour, has a moral compass. The global community must stand with us, not as a matter of favour but as a matter of survival

Sartaj Chaudhary
Sartaj Chaudhary
Updated on:
Updated on:
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

We, as a human race, are only minutes away from obliteration. At one push of a button, millions can be wiped out. We are all familiar with the catastrophic destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. I visited Hiroshima in 2013. It is easily the most moving experience of my life. Innocent children were charred to death. Hundreds of thousands were killed in a matter of seconds.

Empires have fought wars. Countries still do, always will. But never before in history did we unleash such evil on fellow citizens of the world. We learn from history that we have learned nothing from it. Wasn’t what happened in Hiroshima and Nagasaki state-sponsored terrorism? What is terrorism? The Cambridge dictionary defines it as “violent action or threats designed to cause fear among ordinary people in order to achieve political aims”. And that is exactly what the atomic bombings were. All States have a legal right (under international law) to use armed force in self-defence, but it should be necessary and proportionate. Necessary? It perhaps was. Proportionate? Most certainly not.

In 1945, bombers had to fly over these cities to drop the “Little Boy” and “Fat Man” on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Today, there’s no need to do so. Mankind has done itself a huge favour by designing and developing intercontinental ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads thousands of miles without a soul (pun intended) on board. What is most worrisome is that rogue nations also have access to such advanced technology.

Make no mistake, the army chief is the all-in-all of Pakistan. Sadr-e-Riyasat/Wazeer-e-Azam are titular posts. Titular enough to buy an estate in Surrey or a palatial house in England or Dubai, but the real power rests with the Chief of Army Staff.

Related Content
Related Content
Competitive Disadvantage: Customers shop at the Pioneer Cash and Carry in Little India on August 1, 2025, in Artesia, California - Photo: Getty Images
How Will India Deal With Trump Tariffs?

BY Vaishali Basu Sharma

It is a well-established tradition that a visiting dignitary meets her/his counterpart. What we saw recently was a blatant admission of the fact that the de facto president of Pakistan is the army chief, who was received with pomp and glory by the president of the United States. Be that as it may. On the soil of the “free world”, the “Field Marshal” said that he would “take half the world down” with him. Is that not an act of terror? Coming from the head of a nuclear-armed nation, it ought to have been dealt with there and then by the international community. Not a word by the host.

Let me remind him that it was the leader of Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, who had committed the most heinous crime on American soil. The man that America tried to hunt for the better part of a decade and spent trillions of dollars on its “war on terror”; that man, Mr President, was found in Pakistan, mere miles away from a military academy—well-harboured, well-hidden, well-protected. Lest we forget.

The US codenamed the operation of arming and financing the “mujahideen” in Afghanistan as Operation Cyclone. The programme started in 1979 and ended in 1992. The US spent billions of dollars. Most of the money flowed through Pakistan. It was Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) that devised, aided and abetted the “mujahideen” in Afghanistan with American dollars to fight against the Soviets.

Bruce Riedel, who served for 30 years in the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and served as senior advisor on South Asia and Middle East to four presidents of the United States, in his article—‘How the United States enabled Al Qaeda’—argues that trusting Pervez Musharraf, then President of Pakistan, to fight on our side against Bin Laden and the Taliban was another strategic failure.

“Our man” in Islamabad turned out to be helping the Taliban regroup while Bin Laden hid out in his front yard, living in plain sight of Pakistan’s most elite military academy for years. And when Musharraf faltered, we still tried to prop him up. Our desperate attempt to save Musharraf failed to keep the dictator in power, further alienated the Pakistani people and, tragically, ended with Al Qaeda’s assassination of Benazir Bhutto, the former prime minister and Pakistan’s best hope.

The lesson of the 20th century is loud and clear: unchecked aggression eventually engulfs even those who consider themselves immune.

That was a different time, a different administration. Let’s come to President Donald Trump’s previous presidency. In his first tweet after taking the oath as the President of the United States, he wrote: “The United States has foolishly given Pakistan 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years and they have given us nothing but lies and deceit… They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Post India’s engagement with Pakistan, the current administration has really cosied up to Pakistan. (Why? Long story, for another day).

The pattern is disturbingly clear. An unchecked Pakistan does not merely endanger South Asia but threatens the very fabric of global security. A country whose institutions are deeply entangled with extremist ideologies, whose military generals hold de facto supremacy over civilian administrations and whose covert apparatus has, time and again, cultivated terrorism as state policy, cannot be trusted with the stewardship of nuclear weapons.

Illustration: Yoshita Arora - null
How India's Multi-alignment Strategy Vexes Trump 2.0

BY Aparna Pande

It is no secret that Pakistan’s economy is perpetually in shambles, propped up every few years by bailouts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), handouts from Gulf monarchies, or loans from China under the predatory terms of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Instead of prioritising the welfare of its people, Pakistan’s rulers have historically diverted resources to its military-industrial complex, nurturing insurgent groups and funding extremists. This cocktail of financial fragility, ideological extremism and unaccountable military dominance makes Pakistan uniquely dangerous.

The global community cannot afford to pretend that Pakistan’s threats are empty rhetoric. When leaders and generals openly declare their willingness to unleash nuclear destruction, it should set off alarm bells. If the “leadership” ever loses control, the nightmare of nuclear weapons falling into the hands of terrorists could become a reality. And this scenario isn’t far-fetched. The law and order situation is such that the army generals almost never live in Pakistan post-retirement. They find safe havens in the US, UK, Canada, Australia or Dubai.

In stark contrast, India is a stabilising force in the region. India has consistently demonstrated restraint, responsibility and adherence to international law and set customs. India’s nuclear doctrine is one of credible minimum deterrence and a declared no-first-use policy. That moral clarity matters. India’s emphasis has always been on deterrence, never aggression.

Pakistan openly trains, arms and funds extremists and provides sanctuaries to groups that threaten international peace. India is not only the world’s largest democracy but also a proven, time-tested partner in upholding peace and stability in the ever-changing global order. Whether it be peacekeeping missions under the United Nations, counter-piracy operations in the Indian Ocean or supplying COVID-19 vaccines to the world during the pandemic, India has shown time and again that its rising power is a force for stability, not coercion.

At the heart of India’s claim to global support lies one unshakeable truth: India has a moral compass. Despite repeated provocations and cross-border terrorism (under the “thousand cuts” doctrine. “A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of little minds” says Ralph Waldo Emerson), India has always sought diplomatic avenues first, reserving military options only as a last resort. Remarkably, even when India has had to engage militarily, its actions were precise, proportionate and communicated as defensive and not expansionist.

The choice before the world is not whether to get involved or not, but how soon. Pretending that Pakistan’s nuclear theatrics and China’s expansionism are India’s problems alone is dangerously short-sighted. The arm of terror and tyranny has a way of crossing oceans and continents—as we learned on September 11, 2001, and during waves of terror attacks across the world.

At the SCO Summit: Indian PM Narendra Modi (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin, China, on August 31, 2025 - | Photo: AP
Two To Tango: Rivalry and Resolve in India–China Relations

BY Dilip Sinha

The lesson of the 20th century is loud and clear: unchecked aggression eventually engulfs even those who consider themselves immune. An irresponsible nuclear-armed state, economically bankrupt yet militarily aggressive, is a danger not just to its immediate neighbourhood but to the entire world. Add to that China’s ambitions, economic and military funding and the free-flow of modern-day weaponry—this danger multiplies.

Against this backdrop, India emerges as both shield and hope. Shield, because its military prowess is modernising and resilient and sufficient to deter Pakistan and complicate Chinese adventurism. Hope, because its democracy, its moral compass, and its commitment to peace offer the world an alternative to authoritarian coercion.

It’s now (high) time for the global community to stand with India, not as a matter of favour but as a matter of survival. For, in supporting India, the world is not just backing a nation, it is safeguarding the enduring idea that power can be wielded responsibly, that the rise of the largest democracy of the world will not be stalled for a single second by threats by those who have tasted defeat after defeat by our peaceful yet indestructible forces who are ready to fight till the end to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India.

“Iss shamm-e-faroza ko aandhi se darraate ho?

Is shamm-e-faroza ke parvaane hazaaron hain.”

(Views expressed are personal)

Sartaj Chaudhary is an LLM from the University of Kent, UK

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  2. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  3. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

  4. India Vs Australia, 1st Women's ODI: Lacklustre Women In Blue Suffer Eight-Wicket Defeat In Opener

  5. India A Squad For Australia A One-Day Series: Abhishek, Arshdeep, Tilak, Harshit Included For 2nd, 3rd Games

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. India Proving Global Predictions Wrong, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

  4. Allies Turned Opponents UPPL, BJP Promise Lasting Peace In Assam’s BTC Poll Manifestos

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  2. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  3. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions