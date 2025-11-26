’26/11 Was An Attack On Humanity’: Global Diplomats Honour Mumbai Terror Victims

This November 26, top foreign envoys joined India in mourning the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
File photo of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack
Even seventeen years on, the wounds of that night remain visible Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Diplomatic voices — from Israel and France — honoured the victims of 26/11, calling the attack an assault on humanity and reaffirming international solidarity with India.

  • The global condemnations underscore that 26/11 remains a shared tragedy: people of various faiths and nationalities died, marking it as terrorism’s indiscriminate crime against civilians.

  • Memorials across Mumbai — from bullet-scarred sites to monuments for fallen heroes — continue to serve as grim reminders. The tributes reflect both remembrance and a renewed pledge to combat the scourge of terrorism.

On the 17th anniversary of the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, envoys from Israel and France paid tribute to the victims, reaffirming solidarity with India in the fight against terrorism and condemning the attacks as an assault on humanity.

This November 26, top foreign envoys joined India in mourning the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The ambassador of Israel to India described the carnage as “an attack on humanity,” acknowledging the shared grief of Indians and Israelis — especially given Israeli citizens among the dead.

A police constable walks past a mural depicting Nariman House, one of the sites of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, on the eve of the anniversary of the gruesome incident, in Mumbai. - Kunal Patil
26/11 Anniversary: President Murmu, Amit Shah And Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes, Vow United Fight Against Terrorism

BY Outlook News Desk

Meanwhile, France’s ambassador reiterated his country’s “unequivocal condemnation of terrorism,” pledging continued solidarity with India in combating such threats globally.

Even seventeen years on, the wounds of that night remain visible: bullet-scarred walls at landmarks like the Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Tukaram Omble who sacrificed his life to capture the sole surviving attacker, and countless memories seared into the minds of survivors and city-dwellers. The mourning today underscores that despite time, the pain — and the vow against terror — endures.

What Were 26/11 Attacks?

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks were a series of coordinated terrorist strikes carried out between November 26 and 29, 2008, by ten armed militants from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. The attackers targeted multiple crowded locations across Mumbai, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi-Trident, CST railway station, Nariman House and Leopold Café. Over 166 people were killed and more than 300 injured.

The siege lasted nearly 60 hours and was broadcast live, shocking the world with its brutality and scale. The attacks exposed critical security gaps, reshaped India’s counterterror policies, and remain one of the deadliest terror incidents in the country’s history.

Politicians Pour In Tributes

President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi led the observances. President Murmu said the nation remembers the “supreme sacrifice” of those who died protecting civilians.

“On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country,” she said, adding that the moment calls for a renewed commitment to combat terrorism “in all forms” and to move forward “with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India.”

Published At:
