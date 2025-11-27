17 Years On: Mumbai Remembers The 26/11 Terror Attacks

Photo Webdesk

Smoke blows out from the landmark Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2008

| Photo: Dinesh Parab/Outlook

An Indian soldier runs to take cover in front of the Taj Mahal hotel.

| Photo: AP

A guest is seen during the attack on Taj hotel in Mumbai.

| Photo: AP

Police officers run to a new position around the landmark Taj Mahal hotel

| Photo: AP

Members of fire brigade try to douse the fire at the Taj Mahal hotel

Photo: AP

A National Security Guard commando comes down a rope to reach the top of Nariman House

Photo: PTI

National Security Guard commandos surround Nariman House

Photo: PTI

A view of damaged room inside Chabad House

Photo: AP

MV Kuber, the fishing vessel hijacked by Ajmal Kasab & his companions to bring them to Mumbai.

Photo: PTI

Men inspect the burnt-out interior of a room of Taj Mahal Hotel.

Photo: AP

A worker-left-is seen through a broken window as another looks out at Leopold Cafe in Mumbai

Photo: AP

'26/11 Was An Attack On Humanity’: Global Diplomats Honour Mumbai Terror Victims

Read More