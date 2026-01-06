Women's Premier League 2026: Top Five Run-Getters In Tournament History

Nat-Sciver Brunt is only player in WPL history to aggregate 1000-plus runs
Veteran Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry close on her heels
Shafali Verma has most runs among Indians in league
The stage is set for the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League. After a mega auction that led to considerable chopping and changing in the five franchises' squads, WPL 2026 is set to commence on Friday (January 9).
Reigning champions Mumbai Indians meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opener at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, the Navi Mumbai venue that witnessed the Indian women becoming first-time world champions in November 2025. The final will be played on February 5 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Before the battle for the crown gets underway, check out the top five run-scorers in the tournament's history:
1. Nat-Sciver Brunt
The only player in WPL to aggregate 1000-plus runs, England all-rounder Nat-Sciver Brunt has tallied 1027 runs in 29 matches for Mumbai Indians at an average of 46.68 and strike rate of 141.85. She will again be the fulcrum for MI, as they go about trying to defend their title.
2. Ellyse Perry
Close behind Sciver-Brunt is another legendary all-rounder, in the form of Australia's Ellyse Perry. The 35-year-old represents Royal Challengers Bengaluru and has amassed 972 runs in 25 games at an average of 64.80 and strike rate 132.96.
3. Meg Lanning
Having led Delhi Capitals to three consecutive finals, Meg Lanning scored 952 runs in 27 matches at an average of 39.66 and strike rate of 127.10 in the first three editions. The 33-year-old Australian will captain UP Warriorz in WPL 2026.
4. Shafali Verma
India's World Cup final hero Shafali Verma has had a prolific time at the top of the order for Delhi Capitals. Across three seasons, she has compiled 865 runs in 27 outings at an average of 36.04 and explosive strike rate of 162.59.
5. Harmanpreet Kaur
India and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has led the franchise from the front, becoming the most successful skipper in the league with two titles (2023 and 2025) to her name already. She has been a mainstay with the bat, totalling 851 runs at an average of 40.52 and strike rate 143.50.