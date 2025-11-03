Meet Shafali Verma, India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

"My parents, my friend, my brother. I think everyone had a lot of support. Everyone used to tell me how to play. And how important this final is for me, for the whole team. So today I was only thinking about how to make a run. The team should win. Yes, absolutely. My mind was clear today. And I went and worked on my plans. I am so happy that they got executed. And along with that, the team was talking to me a lot. Harman was always a supporter. And I think everyone supported me a lot. All the teammates were very welcoming and supportive. The team just opened their hearts and told me to play my game. Not to leave my game. So, I think when you get so much clarity, then you feel very happy." - Shafali concluded.