Meet Shafali Verma, India's World Cup Final Hero Against South Africa

Shafali Verma adjudged player of the match in 2025 Women's World Cup final
The 21-year-old scored 87 runs and scalped 2 wickets
Check her stats, what she said after the match and her personal details
Shafali Verma entered the team as an injury replacement and ended up becoming a match winner for India in the most crucial match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.
Having joined the team just before the semi-final against Australia, not many would have expected Shafali Verma to become the hero of the final against South Africa, especially after not being a part of ODI team for over a year. But that's the beauty of the sport - it always gives you chances to shine.
Pratika Rawal's unfortunate ankle injury in the last league match against Bangladesh opened the door for Shafali's inclusion. She was the ideal replacement for the explosive Rawal, who scored 308 runs including a century against New Zealand in a must win game.
Shafali knew it won't be easy but she chose to do it regardless. In the semi-final against Australia, she got going and played some really good shots but was caught lbw for 10 runs off 5 deliveries.
However, in the final, she appeared to have forgotten the semi-final performance and came out as a different batter. The youngster showed her intent right from the start, taking on the South African bowlers bravely.
Along with her vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Shafali first scored India's highest powerplay total (64) of the World Cup before adding 104 runs with Smriti Mandhana for the opening wicket.
Following Mandhana's departure, Shafali Verma continued the destruction for a brief period before handing an easy catch to Sune Luus. She left the field with disappointment, missing out on her maiden ODI century by just 13 runs and scoring 87 off 78 at a strike rate of 111.
Then in the 2nd innings, Shafali Verma chipped in with the ball as well, picking up two important wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp and leaking just 36 runs off 7 overs. Her efforts with the ball and bat was rewarded with the player of the match award.
The 21-year-old also becomes the youngest to win the Player of the Match award in the semi-finals or final of an ODI World Cup across genders.
What Shafali Verma Said After Winning Player Of The Match Against South Africa?
"Absolutely. I said in the starting that God has sent me to do something good. And today that was reflected. And I am very happy that we finally won the World Cup. I can't express it in words. It was difficult but I had confidence in myself. That I will believe in myself. And if I keep myself calm, I can do anything. So that belief and that calmness and my parents had a lot of support." - Shafali said after the match.
"My parents, my friend, my brother. I think everyone had a lot of support. Everyone used to tell me how to play. And how important this final is for me, for the whole team. So today I was only thinking about how to make a run. The team should win. Yes, absolutely. My mind was clear today. And I went and worked on my plans. I am so happy that they got executed. And along with that, the team was talking to me a lot. Harman was always a supporter. And I think everyone supported me a lot. All the teammates were very welcoming and supportive. The team just opened their hearts and told me to play my game. Not to leave my game. So, I think when you get so much clarity, then you feel very happy." - Shafali concluded.
Shafali Verma Background
In 2024, Shafali Verma captained the U-19 Indian team to the 2024 T20 World Cup where she scored 172 runs from 7 matches. Before leading the U-19 side to glory, Shafali Verma had become the youngest Women cricketer to complete landmark 1000 runs in the shortest format.
In 2021, she became the youngest player (Male or Female) to represent the Indian national across all three formats. She has also scored the fastest double century in Women's Test cricket for India off 194 runs during a Test match against South Africa in Chennai last year.
Shafali Verma Personal Life Details
Date of Birth - 28 January 2004
Age - 21 years
Birthplace: Rohtak, Haryana
Father: Sanjeev Verma
Mother: Praveen Bala
Siblings: Sahil Verma
Shafali Verma Batting Record
W-Tests: 567 runs in 5 matches, Avg. 63.00, 100s: 1 and 50s: 3
W-ODIs: 741 runs in 31 matches, Avg. 24.70, 100: 0 and 50s: 5
W-T20Is: 2221 runs in 90 matches, Avg. 26.12, 100s: 0 and 50s: 11