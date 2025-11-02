IND Vs SA, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Smriti, Shafali Set Up India's Highest Powerplay Total

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma scored 64 runs in the powerplay and partnered for a 104-run opening stand in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Smriti, Shafali Set Up Indias Highest Powerplay Total
India's Shafali Verma, right, and India's Smriti Mandhana celebrate after hitting a four during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mandhana and Shafali score India's highest powerplay total of the Women's World Cup 2025

  • The duo had a partnership of 104 runs in the final

  • Smriti Mandhana becomes India's highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup campaign

Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set up India's highest powerplay total in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The duo, before getting out for scores of 45 and 87, achieved this feat during India's finale match-up against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took full advantage of the conditions on offer, scoring runs at a rate of 6.40 in the first 10 overs after South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. The finale began two hours late due to a wet outfield, but no overs were lost.

The duo's 64-run stand became India's highest powerplay total of this World Cup. The Indian vice-captain along with Shafali, then added 104 runs for the opening wicket to give India a flying start.

While Smriti Mandhana departed for a score of 45 off 58, Shafali narrowly missed out on a century, getting out for 87 off 78 at a strike rate of over 110.

Catch the India Vs South Africa ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 LIVE action here

Smriti and Shafali's 104-run stand became just the second century stand in the Women's World Cup final. Australia's Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy were the first to do so when they partnered for 160 runs against England during the 2022 World Cup final.

Related Content
Related Content

Smriti Mandhana also became the highest scorer for India in a ICC Women's World Cup edition. She will finish as the second highest run-getter of the 2025 edition with 434 runs.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Richa-Deepti Aim Fiery Finish|IND-W 268/5 (46)

  2. India Vs South Africa Final: Mandhana Goes Past Mithali To Score Most Runs In Single Women's World Cup Edition

  3. Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From T20I: See Stats, Records For New Zealand

  4. India Vs Australia Match Report, 3rd T20I: IND Beat AUS By 5 Wickets, Level Series 1-1

  5. India A Vs South Africa A, 1st Unofficial Test: Rishabh Pant, Lower-Order Take Hosts To Fighting Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India's Rising Unemployment Rate: Is It Economics Or Governance At Fault?

  2. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  3. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  4. Elections 2025: NDA Promises Growth, INDIA Vows Welfare— Which Is The Winning Blueprint For Bihar?

  5. Teaching Is About Mutual Discovery And A Continuous Self-Renewal: Retirement Diary

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

  5. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start