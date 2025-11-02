IND Vs SA, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Smriti, Shafali Set Up India's Highest Powerplay Total

Mandhana and Shafali score India's highest powerplay total of the Women's World Cup 2025
The duo had a partnership of 104 runs in the final
Smriti Mandhana becomes India's highest run-scorer in a single Women's World Cup campaign
Indian openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set up India's highest powerplay total in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The duo, before getting out for scores of 45 and 87, achieved this feat during India's finale match-up against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma took full advantage of the conditions on offer, scoring runs at a rate of 6.40 in the first 10 overs after South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first. The finale began two hours late due to a wet outfield, but no overs were lost.
The duo's 64-run stand became India's highest powerplay total of this World Cup. The Indian vice-captain along with Shafali, then added 104 runs for the opening wicket to give India a flying start.
While Smriti Mandhana departed for a score of 45 off 58, Shafali narrowly missed out on a century, getting out for 87 off 78 at a strike rate of over 110.
Smriti and Shafali's 104-run stand became just the second century stand in the Women's World Cup final. Australia's Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy were the first to do so when they partnered for 160 runs against England during the 2022 World Cup final.
Smriti Mandhana also became the highest scorer for India in a ICC Women's World Cup edition. She will finish as the second highest run-getter of the 2025 edition with 434 runs.
(With PTI Inputs)