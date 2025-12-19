India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

Shivam Dube takes a nonchalant one-handed catch to dismiss Reeza Hendricks
India posted 231 runs on the board
Watch the video and check India's 1st innings performance
Shivam Dube took an extraordinary one-handed catch to dismiss South African opening batter Reeza Hendricks for a low score of 13 runs in the 7th over of the 2nd innings at the 5th and series concluding T20I in Ahmedabad.
India posted a mammoth total of 231 runs on the back of a sensational partnership between Tilak Varma and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The duo stood for an outstanding partnership of 105 runs to take India from a score of 115 to 220.
The partnership was broken by Ottniel Baartman in the 3rd ball of the 20th over with Hardik Pandya departing after scoring the second fastest half-century of the shortest format in just 16 balls.
Baartman also Tilak for a score of 72, but Shivam Dube's 10 off 3 at the end took India to a total of over 220.
In the 2nd innings, South Africa got off to a blistering start as Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock stitched a 50+ partnership, a first for the Proteas against India in their last 20 T20I meetings.
The Blues needed a moment of magic to break the partnership and Varun Chakaravarthy struck right after the end of powerplay.
In the 3rd ball of the 7th over, Chakaravarthy bowled a googly, short and around the pads and Hendricks pressed back before releasing a slap towards mid-wicket, where Shivam Dube, nonchalantly took a left-handed catch while in motion.
India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh