Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

"So today was something I felt that today is my day and I need to be a little smart and I need to push myself and I need to stay till the end, but yes, I need to back my strength as well, so that's what I did and yeah the strength is there that is why I am known as power hitter." On how CSK changed him as a cricketer, he added: "Yes, when I came to CSK, I was struggling (against short ball). And yes, in that (first) season, I got some runs. But it was important for me to come back strong in next season because I knew that I can dominate in IPL and international cricket as well so in that off-season I worked really hard towards short ball." It is not just his batting, his bowling too has improved significantly and no wonder India captain Suryakumar Yadav used him instead of Jasprit Bumrah to defend 28 in the final over on Wednesday night.