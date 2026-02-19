Shivam Dube, Now India's Premier Power-Hitter? What Is The Method To His Madness?

Shivam Dube was adjudged the player of the match for his power-packed 66 against Netherlands. He has been one of the consistent performers for India in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Netherlands ICC T20 World Cup Cricket-Shivam Dube
India's Shivam Dube, left, celebrates his fifty runs as batting partner Hardik Pandya applauds during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Netherlands in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shivam Dube won the player of the match award against Netherlands

  • He scored a 31-ball 66 to help India set a big total

  • He has been a consistent performer for India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India all-rounder Shivam Dube is rapidly enhancing his credentials as a premier power-hitter with impactful performances in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

After crucial cameos on tricky pitches against Namibia and Pakistan, Dube overcame a slow start to provide much-needed momentum to India's innings in the middle overs against the Netherlands here on Wednesday.

Tested by off-spinner Aryan Dutt initially and managing six off his first 11 balls, Dube stepped on the accelerator to end with a match-winning 31-ball 66 including half a dozen sixes.

Playing in his second T20 World Cup, Dube was always known for his six-hitting prowess against the spinners but now he has made himself equally effective against the pacers.

His improved play against fast bowlers was on display against the Netherlands as he read the pace variations well from the hand of Logan van Been to dispatch him for three maximums.

Dube's game against the short ball has improved by a few notches and he credits it to the hard yards he put in after moving to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Such is his conviction that he doesn't get fazed by a few dot balls, as he knows the big hits will come eventually.

Related Content
Related Content

"Yes, obviously when you play dot balls in T20, you get pressure. But as a player, as a batsman, I know at that time that maybe right now if I am at 2 runs in 10 balls, but in the next 5 balls, if I hit 2 sixes, it will be covered.

"So that thing always stays in my mind. Yes, the wicket was gone so it is important that we have to build partnership so for that even if 2-4 balls are hit it is fine but later it gets covered," said Dube after bagging the player of the match award.

He attributed his success also to getting more game time in pressure situations.

"I have got the opportunity to play in that situation. So when you play, you learn always. So I have played and I have become little smart in that situation. So I know that yes, this bowler can come to me on this ball.

"These are the strengths. I think the fast bowler can bowl me short, slower, but I've worked really hard towards all those things and yes, now I'm getting better," he said.

Dube's confidence levels are sky high and that reflected in the way he spoke about his maiden T20 World Cup fifty.

"So today was something I felt that today is my day and I need to be a little smart and I need to push myself and I need to stay till the end, but yes, I need to back my strength as well, so that's what I did and yeah the strength is there that is why I am known as power hitter." On how CSK changed him as a cricketer, he added: "Yes, when I came to CSK, I was struggling (against short ball). And yes, in that (first) season, I got some runs. But it was important for me to come back strong in next season because I knew that I can dominate in IPL and international cricket as well so in that off-season I worked really hard towards short ball." It is not just his batting, his bowling too has improved significantly and no wonder India captain Suryakumar Yadav used him instead of Jasprit Bumrah to defend 28 in the final over on Wednesday night.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

  2. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  3. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  4. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  4. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

  5. Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Denial of Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  3. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  4. France Opens Epstein Probes Into Human Trafficking And Tax Fraud

  5. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update, Playing XI, Weather Forecast

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Shai Hope Falls for 75 As ITA Fight Back, WI 117/5 (16)

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today