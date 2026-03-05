India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Mix-Up Runs Out Shivam Dube Before Losing His Bat In Chaotic Over

Summary of this article
Shivam Dube was run out for 43 after a mix-up with Hardik Pandya in the 18th over
On the very next ball, Hardik lost his bat while attempting a big shot off Sam Curran
Tom Banton dropped the catch at long-on, adding to the chaotic moment for England
India delivered a commanding batting performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, putting up a massive total after being asked to bat first. England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to field, hoping the chasing conditions would favour his side later in the evening.
However, India’s batters had other plans. The hosts dominated from the powerplay and maintained the momentum throughout the innings. Sanju Samson led the charge with a sensational knock, while the middle order ensured the run rate never dropped. By the end of the innings, India had piled up 253/7 in 20 overs, setting England a daunting target of 254 runs in the high-stakes knockout clash.
Was Shivam Dube run out because of Hardik Pandya?
A dramatic moment unfolded late in India’s innings involving Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya, which resulted in Dube’s dismissal after a mix-up between the two all-rounders. The incident occurred on the third ball of the 18th over when Pandya played a shot toward mid-wicket and initially called for a single.
However, Hardik Pandya quickly reconsidered and asked Dube to turn back. By that time, the left-hander had already committed to the run and was well past the halfway mark. Realizing the danger, Dube tried to scramble back toward the non-striker’s end but had very little chance of making it in time.
England captain Harry Brook reacted quickly, collecting the ball and throwing down the stumps with a direct hit. Even though he had only a single stump to aim at, the throw found its mark and Dube was run out for 43, ending a valuable contribution just as India were preparing for a late push in the death overs.
After the dismissal, Dube briefly looked back toward Pandya while walking off the field. Pandya appeared to acknowledge the mix-up, and later in the innings the Indian all-rounder was seen sharing a quick embrace with Dube in the dressing room area.
However, the drama did not end with the run-out. On the very next delivery, there was another chaotic moment involving Hardik Pandya. Facing Sam Curran, Pandya went for a big slog but completely lost control of his bat, which flew out of his hands as he made contact. The ball ballooned toward long-on, where Tom Banton ran in for a chance but failed to hold on to the catch. To make matters worse for England, Banton appeared to hurt his shoulder while attempting the catch.
India pile up 253 in dominant first innings
Despite the late setback, India’s batting effort remained outstanding. Sanju Samson produced the standout performance, smashing 89 off just 42 balls, an innings filled with boundaries and sixes that put England’s bowlers under immense pressure.
The supporting cast also played their part. Ishan Kishan provided a quick start, while contributions from Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya kept the scoreboard moving through the middle and death overs. Their combined efforts helped India surge past the 250-mark.
India eventually finished on 253/7 in 20 overs, one of the highest totals in T20 World Cup knockout history. The massive total meant England had to produce something extraordinary with the bat to book a place in the final.