Hardik Pandya’s Ramp Shot Off Jamie Overton Screams ‘Aura Farming’ During IND Vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

India made a strong start after England chose to field first in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede
Hardik Pandya played a clever ramp shot off Jamie Overton for a four past the keeper
The cheeky boundary quickly went viral online as fans called it an “aura farming” moment
India made a confident start in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After England captain Harry Brook won the toss and chose to field first, India’s batters responded positively, putting pressure on the English bowlers early in the innings.
The Indian top order ensured the momentum stayed with the hosts during the powerplay and middle overs. Sanju Samson continued his impressive run in the tournament with another fluent knock, while the rest of the batting lineup kept the scoreboard moving. By the time the innings moved into the later stages, India were well placed for a strong total in a crucial knockout game.
Hardik Pandya’s cheeky boundary sparks ‘aura farming’ moment
One of the lighter moments of India’s innings came when Hardik Pandya produced a clever boundary off Jamie Overton. The England pacer banged the ball short and just outside off stump, expecting the batter to play it cautiously. Instead, Pandya waited deep in his crease and executed a late ramp shot.
The ball flew over the wicketkeeper through the third-man region. With the fielder inside the circle, the shot comfortably raced away for four after a single bounce near the ropes. It was not a power shot but rather a smart piece of improvisation that caught the bowler off guard.
The timing and awareness behind the stroke quickly caught the attention of fans, with many calling it an “aura farming” moment, a term often used when a player pulls off something stylish or confident on the field. Pandya’s shot fit that description perfectly, combining calmness with quick thinking against a short delivery.