Hardik Pandya’s Ramp Shot Off Jamie Overton Screams ‘Aura Farming’ During IND Vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Hardik Pandya produced a cheeky ramp shot for four off Jamie Overton during the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final as India maintained strong momentum against England

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Hardik Pandya’s Ramp Shot Off Jamie Overton Screams ‘Aura Farming’ During IND Vs ENG
India's Hardik Pandya loses his grip on the bat during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India made a strong start after England chose to field first in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede

  • Hardik Pandya played a clever ramp shot off Jamie Overton for a four past the keeper

  • The cheeky boundary quickly went viral online as fans called it an “aura farming” moment

India made a confident start in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After England captain Harry Brook won the toss and chose to field first, India’s batters responded positively, putting pressure on the English bowlers early in the innings.

The Indian top order ensured the momentum stayed with the hosts during the powerplay and middle overs. Sanju Samson continued his impressive run in the tournament with another fluent knock, while the rest of the batting lineup kept the scoreboard moving. By the time the innings moved into the later stages, India were well placed for a strong total in a crucial knockout game.

Hardik Pandya’s cheeky boundary sparks ‘aura farming’ moment

One of the lighter moments of India’s innings came when Hardik Pandya produced a clever boundary off Jamie Overton. The England pacer banged the ball short and just outside off stump, expecting the batter to play it cautiously. Instead, Pandya waited deep in his crease and executed a late ramp shot.

The ball flew over the wicketkeeper through the third-man region. With the fielder inside the circle, the shot comfortably raced away for four after a single bounce near the ropes. It was not a power shot but rather a smart piece of improvisation that caught the bowler off guard.

Related Content
Hardik Pandya celebrating after dismissing Phil Salt in India vs England ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final. - BCCI/X
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Scalps First-Over Wicket Again, Dismisses Phil Salt In Semi-Final
India's Hardik Pandya loses his grip on the bat during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Mix-Up Runs Out Shivam Dube Before Losing His Bat In Chaotic Over
India's Hardik Pandya, left, celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Brings 23-Ball Half-Century With A Huge Six - Watch
India's Shivam Dube applauds as batting partner Hardik Pandya celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Namibia in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
'We Would Like A Little Bit More Flatter Wickets' - Hardik Pandya Calls For Flat Pitches In World Cup After Namibia Win
Related Content

The timing and awareness behind the stroke quickly caught the attention of fans, with many calling it an “aura farming” moment, a term often used when a player pulls off something stylish or confident on the field. Pandya’s shot fit that description perfectly, combining calmness with quick thinking against a short delivery.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs England LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hardik Pandya Strikes At Double Nelson; Holders Smell Win

  2. India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final: Adil Rashid Creates Unwanted Bowling Record - Full Details

  3. Hardik Pandya’s Ramp Shot Off Jamie Overton Screams ‘Aura Farming’ During IND Vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

  4. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson And Ishan Kishan Forge Highest Partnership By IND In T20 WC KnockOuts

  5. India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Smashes 26-Ball Fifty To Give IND A Head-Start In High-Stakes Clash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Ng Ka Long Angus Highlights, All England Open: Indian Wins Gruelling Battle To Enter Quarters

  4. All England Open: Lakshya Sen Outlasts Ng Ka Long Angus To Storm Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Lakshya Sen At All England Open: Five Reasons Why You Should Follow Indian Shuttler's Campaign

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 03, 2026

  2. BJP Nominates Four For Rajya Sabha From Maharashtra; Mahayuti Poised To Win Majority Seats

  3. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  4. Chhattisgarh: Congress renominates tribal leader Phulo Devi Netam for RS polls

  5. Buzz In Bihar: Will Nitish Give Up CM Post And Get Rajya Sabha Nomination As Son Nishant Takes Centrestage In The State?

Entertainment News

  1. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  2. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  3. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  4. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  5. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. Minab’s Small Coffins

  3. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  4. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  5. Power Without Restraint: Who Bears The Cost Of Wars?

Latest Stories

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: NATO Says Iran Missile Targeted Turkiye

  2. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: NZ Crush SA To Storm Into Final, Finn Allen Slams Fastest T20 World Cup Century

  3. Subedaar Review | Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Bites Off More Than It Wants To Chew

  4. Nepal Elections 2026: Old Guard Versus Gen-Z As Polling Takes Place Today

  5. Eid Amid Uncertainty: Jharkhand Families Struggle as Gulf Tensions Leave Loved Ones Stranded

  6. War In West Asia, Shockwaves In India: The Economic Fallout

  7. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  8. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law