India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2026: Hardik Pandya Brings 23-Ball Half-Century With A Huge Six - Watch

Hardik Pandya blistering 23-ball fifty got India to a mammoth 256 in first innings
Abhishek Sharma also broke the shackles with a 30-ball fifty
India beat Zimbabwe by 72 runs in a one-sided affair
Hardik Pandya has been India's lynchpin player in the T20I format, and he once again proved why he is one of the most prolific all-rounders in world cricket.
Pandya smashed a 23-ball fifty against Zimbabwe in a must-win encounter and took his team to a staggering 256/4 in 20 overs. He blazed two boundaries and two towering sixes during his innings.
He brought up his blasting with a six on the last ball of the innings, watch here:
Hardik Pandya has been one of India's most responsible batters in the middle-order and also provides the perfect balance to the team with his bowling. So far, Pandya was firing with the ball, but this time around, he shone with the bat too.
He was well-complemented by Tilak Varma, who blasted 44 off just 16 balls to take India such a huge score. He hit three boundaries and four sixes during his unbeaten innings.
Abhishek Sharma Back In Touch
Abhishek Sharma, who has only scored just 15 runs so far in the tournament, including three ducks, has finally come good in the World Cup. The World No.1 batter scored a scintillating 55 off 30 balls to give India a fiery start in the powerplay.
The southpaw batter smashed four boundaries and an equal number of sixes during the course of his innings.
India went back to their former opening duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma in the do-or-die match, and it paid off as they forged a 48-run stand in just 3.4 overs and gave the much-needed impetus in the start.
Skipper Suryakumar Yadav also played a brisk innings of 33 off just 13 balls to carry on the blasting start provided by the openers.