India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Chennai
India face a virtual knockout when they take on Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Chennai, with semifinal hopes hanging by a thread after a crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa left their Net Run Rate badly damaged. The Men in Blue now need not just a win but a dominant one, making this a clear do-or-die encounter in Group 1. Both India and Zimbabwe lost their opening Super 8 matches, turning the contest into a survival battle. Adding to the drama, the ongoing West Indies vs South Africa match is simultaneously shaping the qualification race, as India’s chances heavily depend on that result, alongside a big victory of their own.
1/3
2/3
3/3
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE