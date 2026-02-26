India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: See Best Photos From Chennai

India face a virtual knockout when they take on Zimbabwe in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Chennai, with semifinal hopes hanging by a thread after a crushing 76-run defeat to South Africa left their Net Run Rate badly damaged. The Men in Blue now need not just a win but a dominant one, making this a clear do-or-die encounter in Group 1. Both India and Zimbabwe lost their opening Super 8 matches, turning the contest into a survival battle. Adding to the drama, the ongoing West Indies vs South Africa match is simultaneously shaping the qualification race, as India’s chances heavily depend on that result, alongside a big victory of their own.

ICC T20 WC 2026: IND vs ZIM
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav shakes hand with Zimbabwe's captain Sikandar Raza during the toss at the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Indian composer and playback singer Anirudh Ravichander performs
Indian composer and playback singer Anirudh Ravichander performs before the start of the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India. | Photo:AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
ICC T20 WC 2026: India vs Zimbabwe Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
ICC T20 WC 2026: India vs Zimbabwe Richard Ngarava
Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
