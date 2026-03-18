Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

India qualified for the 2026 edition of Thomas Cup through their position in the BWF men's team rankings post the Badminton Asia Team Championships. The women's team also secured its Uber Cup berth via the world rankings

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Curated by: bhuvan gupta
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Thomas, Uber Cup Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions
India had lifted their maiden Thomas Cup title in 2022. Photo: File
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • India drawn with China, Canada and Australia in Thomas Cup Group A

  • India slotted with China, Denmark and Ukraine in Uber Cup Group B

  • Top two teams from each group will enter the quarter-finals

The Indian men's and women's badminton teams found themselves in challenging group-stage draws for the Thomas and Uber Cups respectively after being clubbed with defending champions China, the Badminton World Federation announced on Wednesday (March 18, 2026). The 34th edition of the Thomas Cup and 31st Uber Cup are slated to be held at Horsens, Denmark from April 24 to May 3.

The Indian men's team, which had scripted history by winning its first-ever tile in 2022, has been slotted in Group A alongside China, Canada and Australia. India had lost to eventual winners China in the quarter-finals of the previous edition in 2024.

In the Uber Cup, the Indian women's team also finds itself in Group A with reigning and 16-time champions China. Hosts Denmark and Ukraine complete the group. India had bowed out in the quarter-finals in 2024, losing to Japan. They had bagged bronze medals in the 2014 and 2016 editions.

China comprise a formidable men's line-up with Shi Yu Qi (world No. 2) and Li Shi Feng (No. 7), besides Weng Hong Yang (No. 17) and Lu Guang Zu (No. 18).

India however, will draw confidence from Lakshya Sen's red-hot recent form as the Paris 2024 semi-finalist knocked out Feng en route a runners-up finish at the All-England Championships earlier this month.

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India had created history in 2022 by winning their maiden Thomas Cup title in Bangkok, becoming only the sixth nation to lift the trophy after a 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final.

India qualified for the 2026 Thomas Cup through their position in the BWF men's team rankings after the Badminton Asia Team Championships. The women's team also secured its Uber Cup berth via the world rankings.

A total of 16 teams, divided into four groups of four each, will play a round robin league with each tie consisting of five matches (three singles and two doubles). The top two teams from each group will enter the quarter-finals.

Reacting to the draws, Badminton Association of India secretary general Sanjay Mishra said: “We have got a decent draw and a chance to reach the quarterfinals in both the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup competition. We have a strong team that has proved that they can beat any top team on their day and after reaching the quarterfinals anything is possible.”

Thomas Cup Draw

Group A: China, India, Canada, Australia; Group B: Japan, Malaysia, England, Finland; Group C: Chinese Taipei, Denmark, Korea, Sweden; Group D: Indonesia, France, Thailand, Algeria.

Uber Cup Draw

Group A: China, India, Denmark, Ukraine; Group B: Japan, Malaysia, Turkey, South Africa; Group C: Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Canada, Australia; Group D: Korea, Thailand, Bulgaria, Spain.

(With PTI inputs)

Q

When will Thomas and Uber Cups be played?

A

The 2026 edition of the Thomas and Uber Cups will be played from April 24 to May 3.

Q

How many teams will participate in Thomas and Uber Cups 2026?

A

In all, 16 teams each will compete in the Thomas and Uber Cups 2026.

Q

What is the format of Thomas and Uber Cups 2026?

A

The group stage will be played in a round robin format, with each tie consisting of five matches (three singles and two doubles). The top two teams from each of the four groups will enter the quarter-finals, followed by the semis and the final.

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