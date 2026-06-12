Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: See The Best Photos From CAN V BIH, Group B Clash
Co-hosts Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a Group B clash at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 12. The historic fixture marks the first men's World Cup game ever played on Canadian soil. Canada, under Jesse Marsch, are also eyeing their first-ever World Cup points. But they will be without captain Alphonso Davies, who's battling a hamstring injury. In contrast, Bosnia-Herzegovina arrived with plenty of momentum after a thrilling qualification campaign where they eliminated Italy on penalties. Before the kickoff, an elaborate opening ceremony celebrated the arrival of the tournament in the country. Canadian music icon Michael Buble headlined the star-studded show, which also featured performances by Alessia Cara, Nora Fatehi, Alanis Morissette, and Vegedream, and more.
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