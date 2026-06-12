Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026: See The Best Photos From CAN V BIH, Group B Clash

Co-hosts Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina open their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a Group B clash at Toronto Stadium on Friday, June 12. The historic fixture marks the first men's World Cup game ever played on Canadian soil. Canada, under Jesse Marsch, are also eyeing their first-ever World Cup points. But they will be without captain Alphonso Davies, who's battling a hamstring injury. In contrast, Bosnia-Herzegovina arrived with plenty of momentum after a thrilling qualification campaign where they eliminated Italy on penalties. Before the kickoff, an elaborate opening ceremony celebrated the arrival of the tournament in the country. Canadian music icon Michael Buble headlined the star-studded show, which also featured performances by Alessia Cara, Nora Fatehi, Alanis Morissette, and Vegedream, and more.

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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Jovo Lukic Goal Canadian Press via AP
Jovo Lukic (25) opens the scoring for Bosnia-Herzegovina against Canada in their FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B match in Toronto on Friday, June 12, 2026. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada’s national team supporters
Members of the Voyageurs, Canada’s national team supporters, march toward Toronto Stadium ahead the World Cup Group B soccer match Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Police Fans Canadian Press via AP
Toronto Police officers interact with Bosnia fans in the stands before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Alanis Morisette AP Photo
Alanis Morisette performs the Canadian national anthem during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Canada XI AP Photo
The Canadian team lines up for a pre-match photo during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Bosnia XI Canadian Press via AP
Bosnia players sing during the national anthem before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Pyro Canadian Press via AP
Pyrotechnics in national colors go off behind the flags on the pitch before the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Sammy Kogan/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Ivan Basic Ismael Kone AP Photo
Bosnia's Ivan Basic, left, challenges Canada's Ismael Kone for the ball during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Derek Cornelius Jovo Lukic AP Photo
Canada's Derek Cornelius, right, vies for the ball with Bosnia's Jovo Lukic during the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia in Toronto, Friday, June 12, 2026. AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough
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Canada Vs Bosnia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Amar Dedic Liam Millar Canadian Press via AP
Bosnia's Amar Dedic (7) gets the ball away from Canada's Liam Millar (11) during the first half of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
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Canada Vs Bosnia-Herzegovina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Jovo Lukic Scores Canadian Press via AP
Bosnia's Jovo Lukic (25) scores the opening goal during the first half of the World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Bosnia, Friday, June 12, 2026, in Toronto. Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP
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