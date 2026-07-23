Commonwealth Games 2026: Watch Out For These 5 Indian Athletes That Could Lead Country's Medal Charge

5) Tejaswin Shankar

Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar has established a career characterized by versatility. A remarkable track and field athlete from India, this 27-year-old has achieved great success in both the high jump and decathlon, breaking national records and earning medals at major international events. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, he secured a bronze medal in the high jump, making him one of the rare Indian athletes to earn a medal at the event. As the 2026 Games approach with intense competition, Tejaswin will aim to continue his success from the 2022 Games.