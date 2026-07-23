Commonwealth Games 2026: Watch Out For These 5 Indian Athletes That Could Lead Country's Medal Charge

India have sent a 126-member athlete contingent to Glasgow
Medal hopes will be pinned on Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain
Here are top five Indian athletes that could lead the country's charge
The Commonwealth Games in Glasgow 2026 are set to commence on July 23, with India sending a contingent of 126 athletes competing in a streamlined schedule of eight sports.
Although medal-heavy events like wrestling, badminton, and table tennis are not included, numerous Olympic and world medalists are anticipated to lead India's efforts. Below is an overview of five of India's top prospects for medals.
A number of Olympic medallists and world champions lead the team, with Neeraj Chopra, Mirabai Chanu, Lovlina Borgohain, and Nikhat Zareen anticipated to drive the quest for medals.
With a reduced number of medal events compared to earlier Commonwealth Games, each outcome will significantly influence India's overall ranking. A solid beginning in boxing and weightlifting may create momentum leading up to the athletics stars who will take the spotlight in the final week.
1) Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra, India's top contender for medals, arrives in Glasgow as the current Olympic and World champion, positioning himself as a leading candidate for gold. The champion of the 2018 Commonwealth Games is set on regaining his title and securing another significant medal for his achievements.
2) Jyothi Yarraji
Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji has risen to prominence as one of India's most promising athletics talents. Her steady performance on the continental circuit positions her as a formidable candidate for a podium finish in Glasgow, as India aims to secure medals on the track.
3) Lovlina Borgohain
Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain is set to spearhead India's boxing efforts. As boxing stands out as one of the few sports with a wealth of medals available in Glasgow, there are significant expectations for Lovlina to secure a Commonwealth Games medal to complement her international accolades.
4) Parul Chaudhary
Parul Chaudhary is all set to participate in her second Commonwealth Games following a season marked by record-breaking achievements and steady performances on the international stage. The women's 3000m steeplechase and 5000m events are anticipated to showcase a competitive lineup in Glasgow; however, Parul's experience, success on the continental level, and recent form position her as one of India's top athletes in endurance disciplines.
5) Tejaswin Shankar
Indian athlete Tejaswin Shankar has established a career characterized by versatility. A remarkable track and field athlete from India, this 27-year-old has achieved great success in both the high jump and decathlon, breaking national records and earning medals at major international events. At the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, he secured a bronze medal in the high jump, making him one of the rare Indian athletes to earn a medal at the event. As the 2026 Games approach with intense competition, Tejaswin will aim to continue his success from the 2022 Games.