HOME
Topic
table tennis
Table Tennis
Others
Sharath Kamal Sets Sights On Administrative Role, Outlines Future Plans
BY
PTI
Others
Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Key Players - All You Need To Know
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Sports
Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Table Tennis Singles Medallists - In Pics
BY
Photo Webdesk
Sports
Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Table Tennis Team Medallists - In Pics
BY
Photo Webdesk
Others
Paris Olympics Clean Sweeps: Which Countries Have Won All Available Gold Medals In A Sport
BY
Jagdish Yadav
Others
Ultimate Table Tennis 2024: World No. 22 Sreeja Akula Ruled Out Due To Stress Fracture
BY
PTI
Others
Paris Olympics: China Earn 300th Gold Medal In Games' History With Women's Team Table Tennis Triumph
BY
Associated Press
Others
Paris Olympics: Ma Long Scripts History For China With Sixth Table Tennis Gold
BY
Associated Press
Others
India Vs Germany Live Streaming, Table Tennis Women's Team Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Paris Olympics Day 10, Top Pic: Brazilian Para TT Player Bruna Alexandre Makes History
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Meet The Two TT Players Aiming For Double Glory At Paris OLY And Paralympics - Find Out Who They Are
BY
Associated Press
Others
Manika Batra Powers India Into Table Tennis Team Event Quarterfinals At Paris Olympics 2024 - Match Report
BY
PTI
Sports
Paris Olympics 2024: North, South Korea Players Celebrate With Selfies During The Medal Ceremony - In Pics
BY
Photo Webdesk
Others
India Vs Romania Live Streaming, Paris Olympics TT: When, Where To Watch Women's Team Round Of 16 Match
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, TT Wrap: Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula Fall To Tough Rivals, End Campaign
BY
PTI
Others
Indian TT At Paris Olympics: Manika Batra's Singles Campaign Ends With Loss To Japan's Miu Hirano
BY
PTI
Others
Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano Table Tennis Highlights, Paris Olympics: Indian Loses To 8-Seed Japanese
BY
Tejas Rane
Others
Sreeja Akula Vs Sun Yingsha, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Manika Batra Vs Miu Hirano, Paris Olympics 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
BY
Outlook Sports Desk
Others
Paris Olympics 2024: Sreeja Joins Manika In Women's Singles Table Tennis Pre-Quarterfinals
BY
PTI
Sports
Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra Creates History - In Pics
BY
Photo Webdesk
Others
Paris Olympics: Manika Batra Becomes First-Ever Indian Table Tennis Player To Reach Last 16
BY
PTI
Sports
Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmeet Desai Knocked Out; Indian Challenge In Men's Table Tennis Ends
BY
PTI
Others
Indian TT At Paris Olympics: Sreeja, Manika Win; Sharath Kamal Knocked Out In Round Of 64
BY
PTI
Others
India At Paris Olympics 2024: Sreeja Akula Beats Christina Kallberg To Enters Round Of 32 In Table Tennis
BY
PTI
load more stories
