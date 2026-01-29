Sharath Kamal Set To Mentor Youngsters In U-15 Table Tennis Championship - Here's Everything You Should Know

Second edition of the U-15 Table Tennis Championship starts from January 31
Five-time Olympian Sharath Kamal set to mentor youngsters in the tournament
The competition has a great pathway for future Table Tennis stars
After a successful first season, the Dream Sports Foundation has announced the dates for the 2nd edition of the youth level U-15 Table Tennis Championship, starting from January 31.
Under its umbrella, the organization is bringing the 2nd edition of the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 after a successful first season. This tournament, which is only going to feature youth U-15 level players, has been approved by the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). Some of the best young and talented paddlers are expected to take part in this competition, starting from January 31.
U-15 Table Tennis Championship 2026: How Will It Help Youngsters?
Firstly, the Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis is being held under the mentorship of Indian legend Sharath Kamal, a figure that knows all about the sport inside-out in India.
Secondly, this tournament has a clear pathway for the best performers.
In partnership with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), Dream UTT Juniors will draft the top eight male and female U-15 players.
DSC TT 2026 has also unveiled a solid pathway for the next generation of Indian Table Tennis stars.
The tournament’s best eight boys and girls will earn a draft spot in the Dream UTT Juniors U-15 competition. This collaborative venture with Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) provides an elite stage, which is designed to fast-track emerging talent.
U-15 Table Tennis Championship 2026: Format And Notable Mentors
The tournament brings together 60 of the best young players from all over India, 30 boys and 30 girls, all chosen because of their high national rankings.
To give it a global feel, the competition will also include talented youngsters from Portugal, Australia, Sri Lanka, and Qatar. This will give the Indian players a great chance to compete against international talents.
5-time Olympian Sharath Kamal, former India coach Deepa Malik, former national level athlete Dr. Sanika Divekar and former strength and conditioning coach Himanshu Bishnoi are among the notable mentors for the tournament.
The Dream Sports Championship Table Tennis 2026 starts will take place from January 31 to February 5, 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education Sports University, Chennai.
U-15 Table Tennis Championship 2026: Where To Watch?
The tournament can be live streamed on the FanCode app/wesbite.