Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Wrap: Zubair Lone Wins Gold For J&K, Kajal Rai Takes Two Medals

Khelo India Winter Games 2026 saw rising stars like Jiah Aryan, Renu Danu, and Kaamya Karthikeyan shine, highlighting winter sports’ growth beyond traditional regions. Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said these athletes will help drive India’s 2047 vision of a developed nation

Khelo India Winter Games 2026 Wrap
6th Khelo India Winter Games took place on the slopes of Gulmarg. Photo: SAI
The 6th Khelo India Winter Games took place on the slopes of Gulmarg, where experienced athletes delivered their usual performances. Amid this, a new generation of young competitors quietly began to make their presence felt.

They came with borrowed skis, southern accents, paramilitary grit, and dreams too large to fit inside Kashmir’s white silence and by the time the flags were lowered, they had left tracks no snowfall could erase.

If there was a face that talent scouts kept circling back to, it belonged to Jiah Aryan, a 17-year-old from Bengaluru who skis like she was born in the Alps instead of under palm trees.

In the Alpine events, Jiah clinched two bronze medals, one in Slalom, the other in Giant Slalom. These performances were less about podium colour and more about poise. She didn’t ski defensively. She attacked the course.

“I have been into winter sports since I was 10,” she said, her voice steady, almost analytical. Her journey began at the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering and Winter Sports (JIM&WS), where she first learned to trust her edges on snow.

Soon after, her parents made a decision few in tropical India would dare. They sent her to train abroad at the Kron Platz Racing Centre in Italy, a cradle of European ski excellence.

Being from Bengaluru, she jokes, she was drawn to winter sports because “the grass is greener on the other side.” Except in her case, the grass was snow and it was calling.

The country’s talent scouts have already tipped Jiah as one of India’s next big winter prospects.

In elite sport, infrastructure is oxygen. And for the first time, Indian winter athletes are breathing easier. Jiah is currently in 12th grade at National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Regional Centre Bengaluru, balancing textbooks with timed runs.

She is the only child of Aryan I C, who runs an old-age home, and Janvi Aryan, an IBM professional.

Jiah’s mother says they have simply done what parents are supposed to do – encourage. Jiah’s own ambition is not simple.

“I want to be the first Indian female winter sports athlete to win a gold medal,” she says. “I will train hard and do whatever it takes.”

It’s not teenage bravado. It’s blueprint thinking.

If Jiah represents long-term grooming, Renu Danu represents velocity.

The CRPF athlete saw snow for the first time just two years ago. This week, she stood on the podium thrice. Renu captured three silver medals in Nordic 15-km, Nordic 1.5-km Sprint, and the Ski Mountaineering Relay.

In endurance-heavy Nordic disciplines that punish inefficiency, she looked composed, almost surgical. Progress in winter sport is usually measured in Olympic cycles. Renu compressed hers into 24 months.

Then came Kaamya Karthikeyan, 19, who delivered a moment that rippled far beyond her own celebration. The Maharashtra athlete won gold in Ski Mountaineering, marking a historic first for her state in the discipline at Khelo India Winter Games.

Winter sports in India have long been geographically predictable – Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. But Kaamya’s ascent signals something else: the democratisation of snow. Talent is no longer altitude-bound.

The CRPF’s Kajal Kumari Rai, 25, from Meghalaya, turned Nordic tracks into a personal showcase winning two gold medals in the women’s 15-km and 10-km sprint events, power and pacing the Nordic double signature.

Veteran Aanchal Thakur, 29, of Himachal Pradesh added her own chapter, claiming her first gold in Giant Slalom in Alpine Skiing, a victory that blended experience with unfinished business.

And for the host region, Zubair Ahmad Lone delivered Jammu and Kashmir its solitary gold of the edition, topping the podium in Snowboarding Giant Slalom. On home snow, the statement felt heavier.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, said that India aims to become a developed nation by 2047, with sport as one of its driving forces. “The young athletes competing here will carry that mission forward,” he added.

