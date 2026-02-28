Jammu And Kashmir Dominate Karnataka, Clinch Historic Ranji Trophy Title In Hubballi
Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in Indian cricket's history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against Karnataka ended in a draw in Hubballi on Saturday (February 28, 2026). Having secured a massive 291-run lead on Friday, J&K tightened their grip on the contest on the fifth and final day with another commanding batting display. Resuming their second innings at 186 for four, Qamran Iqbal, who was unbeaten on 94 overnight, and Sahil Lotra, who was on 16, completed well-crafted hundreds as J&K swelled their overall lead to 633 runs. Iqbal and Lotra were batting on 160 and 101 respectively, with J&K at 342/4, when the two captains agreed to shake hands.
