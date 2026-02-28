Jammu And Kashmir Dominate Karnataka, Clinch Historic Ranji Trophy Title In Hubballi

Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in Indian cricket's history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title on the basis of a first-innings lead, after the final against Karnataka ended in a draw in Hubballi on Saturday (February 28, 2026). Having secured a massive 291-run lead on Friday, J&K tightened their grip on the contest on the fifth and final day with another commanding batting display. Resuming their second innings at 186 for four, Qamran Iqbal, who was unbeaten on 94 overnight, and Sahil Lotra, who was on 16, completed well-crafted hundreds as J&K swelled their overall lead to 633 runs. Iqbal and Lotra were batting on 160 and 101 respectively, with J&K at 342/4, when the two captains agreed to shake hands.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah poses with players during the felicitation ceremony after the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi with teammates celebrates the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir's players celebrate their victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir's Sahil Lotra celebrates his century during the fifth day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir's Sahil Lotra, left, with teammates celebrates the team's victory in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match against Karnataka, at KSCA Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir's Sahil Lotra and Qamran Iqbal during the break on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir's Sahil Lotra plays a shot on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir's Sahil Lotra and Qamran Iqbal return to the pavilion during lunch break on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Karnataka's KL Rahul bowls a delivery on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on day five of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Karnataka's Vijaykumar Vyshak, front second left, interacts with field umpire Rohan Pandit, centre, on day four of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Dharwad district. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
