India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Tanvi Beats Ongbamrungphan, Gives IND Lead

India-W Vs Thailand-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates as India women take on Thai women in the Group Y clash of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India women will lock swords with Thailand women in group Y clash of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 on February 5. BAI_Media/X
India-W Vs Thailand-W Live Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India's second Group Y with Thailand. India-W had an emphatic start to their campaign as they cruise past Myanmar by 5-NIL. 17-year-old Tanvi Sharma led the charge with a 21-13, 21-16 win over Thet Htar Thuzar, followed by Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj beating Eaint Chit Phoo by 21-12, 21-6 in the second Women’s singles match. Malvika Bansod got past Lin Lin Htet with a score line of 21-19, 21-12 to make it 3-0. The Indian women's contingent also maintains its supremacy in the doubles, with Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra routing SU Latt and Thet Htar Thuzar by 21-15, 21-16, followed by Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand making light work of Htet and Phoo by 21-8, 21-6. Today's challenge will not be that straightforward for India as they will be up against a strong Thai women's team to decide the group winner.
LIVE UPDATES

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Lose Second Game

Treesa/Gayatri have lost the 2nd game 20-22 to the Thai pair and it was a close one. The Indian pair really gave them a close fight but in the end their opponents won the second game. The third game sees Treesa/Gayatri race to 9-4 lead.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Closing On Second Game

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand lead 16-13 in the second game and seems to wrap this up very soon unless the Thai pair have other ideas. The win here could see India surge to a 2-0 lead in this Group Y encounter.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Take First Game

Indian pair take 16 minutes to wrap up the first game 21-16 against their Thai opponents. Earlier, Tanvi Sharma won her opening match against Ongbamrungphan.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand In Action

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand are in women's doubles action as they take on Tidapron Kleebyeesun/Ruethaichanok Laisuan.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Tanvi Wins!

A backhand from Tanvi sees Ongbamrungphan struggle and cannot hit back as the India lands the knockout punch and take the match 21-14, 21-17, 21-18.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: 19-16 To Tanvi

Tanvi roars back in the contest with a 19-16 lead in the third game. The young shuttler has allowed the Thai player to commit mistakes .

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Superb Smash By Tanvi

A great smash from Tanvi sees her race to 11-6 lead in the third and deciding game of the match. Ongbamrungphan, who has received a warning earlier on, has had no answer to Tanvi's service game as well as neat net plays.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Ongbamrungphan Gets Yellow Card

Uh-oh! Seems like Ongbamrungphan is facing some disciplinary warning here from the chair umpire. The Thai player takes time to tie her shoe lace but the chair umpire is having none of it and books her.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Tied Up

A nice backhand winner from Ongbamrungphan sees the Thailand player take the second game 21-17. Despite Tanvi battling hard in this game, it's been her own doing that she has to lose from a winning position.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Ongbamrungphan Being Allowed To Enforce Game By Tanvi

Tanvi's errors has seen Ongbamrungphan take the second by the scruff of the neck. The Thailand player lands a smash with Tanvi struggling to cope with. The Indian shuttler leads 15-14 in the second game.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Ongbamrungphan Fighting Back

Tanvi loses slight focus as she allows Ongbamrungphan to get back in the 2nd game. The Thai player's serve sees Tanvi drop off in intensity as few errors from the India sees the score 4-5.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Tanvi Takes First Game

Superbly done! Tanvi Sharma takes the first game 21-14 with a nice smash against her Thai opponent, who had been struggling right throughout this game.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Disappointing From BAI

The lack of coverage of this tournament in India is really disheartening. Despite no Sindhu, there should have been effort to stream this event on any platform.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Tanvi Dominating Ongbamrungphan

This is some dominance from the Indian shuttler. Tanvi races to 11-5 in the first game against Ongbamrungphan. Do note, the match is not being televised or streamed on any platform.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Tanvi Leads

Tanvi Sharma has taken a 5-2 lead in the first game against her Thai opponent. With no Sindhu or Unnati today, this will be some task for the young shuttler against an experienced opponent.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Women Squad

Women: Unnati Hooda: Tanvi Sharma, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, Malvika Bansod, Surya Charisma Tamiri, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam, Shruti Mishra, Tanisha Crasto.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Streaming & Telecast

The Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The action will also be available on the Badminton Asia official YouTube channel.

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Schedule

India-W Vs Thailand-W LIVE Score, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: Welcome!

Hello badminton fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the group Y game between Indian women and Thailand women. Stay tuned with us for the live coverage and real-time updates of the match.

Published At:
