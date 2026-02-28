ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Semi-Final And Final Venues Confirmed As Pakistan Eliminated Despite 5-Run Win Vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 runs in a crucial Super 8 clash but were eliminated from T20 World Cup 2026 after narrowly missing semifinal qualification due to net run rate

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Green Eliminated
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka in their final Super 8 match but failed to qualify due to an inferior net run rate

  • Despite the win, earlier losses proved costly for the Men in Green’s semifinal hopes

  • New Zealand become the third team to qualify for the semi-finals

A rousing finish from co-hosts, albeit in defeat, marked the end of the Sri Lanka leg of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Saturday (February 28), and the result, a consolation win for Pakistan, now means all eyes will be on India, where both semi-finals and the final will be played.

Pakistan sealed a hard-fought victory at the Pallekele International Stadium by 5 runs, but they have joined Sri Lanka as the two eliminated teams from Group 2. New Zealand, who were following the match anxiously, join England in the semis.

The Men in Green were hopeful of reaching the semis, especially after England defeated New Zealand yesterday. However, Salman Ali Agha and co could not complete their win against Sri Lanka within the defined junction with the Kiwis going through due to a better net run-rate.

With bitter rivals India and Pakistan still yet to find an honourable solution to their long-standing bilateral bitterness, the Jay Shah-led International Cricket Council (ICC) needed Sri Lankan generosity, if we may, to have a complete set of venues. Pakistan camped on the island nation, and they played their part in the successful co-hosting.

T20 Wrold Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table
T20 Wrold Cup 2026 Super 8 Group 2 points table Photo: ICC
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Semi-Finals Dates

The first semi-final will take place on Wednesday, March 4 while the 2nd takes place on the following day on March 5.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Semi-Finals and Final Venues

The first semi-final will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, while the second one will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The final match of the tournament is now set to be played at the biggest cricket stadiums in the world, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: What's In Store For Final Super 8s Matchday?

March 1 is going to be the final day for the Super 8s matches. Zimbabwe and South Africa will be clashing against each other in the afternoon fixture. The Proteas have already qualified for the semi-finals, while the Zimbabwe are out of tournament. However, the South African team would still want to win the match and finish at the top in their group.

But most of the eyes will be on the evening fixture of the day which will be between India and West Indies what can considered as a virtual knockout match. Whoever win the match, book their tickets for the semi-final and the one who lose will book tickets for back to their homes. A washout will help the Caribbean side to go through because of the better Net Run Rate. However, the weather forecast suggests that there will be no rain tomorrow.

Published At:
