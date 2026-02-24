ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ticket Holders In Kolkata And Ahmedabad To Be Refunded If Pakistan Reach Semi-Finals

Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semifinal 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder

Pakistan team celebrating a wicket taken by Usman Tariq at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo Photo: T20WorldCup/X
Tickets for the semi-finals and final of the T20 World Cup semifinals and final went on sale on Tuesday, the ICC announced with a rider that Pakistan's appearance in the semi-final or final will result in complete refund for ticket holders who had booked them for Kolkata (semi-final) and Ahmedabad (final) games.

There will also be a refund in case Sri Lanka qualifies and plays its semi-final against any other team apart from India. The tickets went on sale at 7pm IST on Tuesday.

Fans will be able to secure seats for the first semifinal on March 4, the second semifinal on March 5 and the final on March 8.

The first semifinal remains a floating venue arrangement with the match to be held either at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo or the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while the second semifinal will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

If Pakistan qualify for the semifinals, they will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo on March 4. If Pakistan do not qualify for the semifinals, but Sri Lanka qualify and play anyone other than India, then Sri Lanka will play in semifinal 1 in Colombo.

If neither of those apply, or if India are drawn against Sri Lanka, then semifinal 1 will be played in Kolkata on the same date.

The final, meanwhile, will be played in Ahmedabad unless Pakistan reach the summit clash. In that instance, the final will move to Colombo.

Should tickets be purchased for a venue that doesn't end up hosting either semifinal 1 or the final, these will be refunded to the ticket-holder.

All tickets will be available to purchase at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

