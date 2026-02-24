Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Ton-Up Pundir, Yawer Shine As J&K Dominate Karnataka Throughout Day 1

Pundir reached his hundred in style, smashing Shikhar Shetty for a six over deep mid-wicket. He marked reaching the landmark by removing his helmet and raising his arms in the direction of the dressing room

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final
Jammu and Kashmir's Shubham Pundir and Abdul Samad run between the wickets during the first day of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final cricket match between Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, at KSCA Cricket Stadium, in Hubballi, Karnataka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karnataka face first-timers Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final

  • Shubham Pundir smashed a fantastic century

  • Catch the full day 1 report from Hubbali

A masterful unbeaten century from Shubham Pundir and a tenacious 88 from young Yawer Hassan saw Jammu & Kashmir seize control of the Ranji Trophy final, ending the opening day at a solid 284 for two and leaving Karnataka's bowlers searching for answers here on Tuesday.

Pundir, the 27-year-old left-handed batter, was 117 not out at stumps and giving him company was Abdul Samad on 52, the duo having added 105 runs for the third wicket after skipper Paras Dogra retired hurt.

This was after Pundir and Yawer stitched together a stand of 139 runs to lay the foundation for a big total against the eight-time champions, whose batters have a great record at this venue.

Pundir reached his hundred in style, smashing Shikhar Shetty for a six over deep mid-wicket. He marked reaching the landmark by removing his helmet and raising his arms in the direction of the dressing room.

Earlier, on a pitch that is likely to break up as the game progresses, Jammu and Kashmir won a good toss, and Dogra's decision to bat first was on expected lines.

Related Content
Related Content

Playing in their maiden Ranji final after an inspired run that saw them claim away victories against established teams such as Madhya Pradesh and Bengal in the knockouts, J&K lost Qamran Iqbal (6) early.

The opener poked at a Prasidh Krishna delivery that straightened a bit to induce an outside edge for KL Rahul to complete a comfortable catch in the slip cordon.

The lack of foot movement from Qamran played a part in the day's first wicket, but J&K's decision to bat first was vindicated by Yawer and Pundir, the duo carrying the team to 104 for one at lunch.

Yawer was unbeaten on 57 at the lunch break, and Pundir was on 38 as the duo batted with confidence to keep the experienced Karnataka bowling attack at bay.

It was not easy out there in the middle and there were numerous plays and misses, and a few streaky edges too, but both Yawer and Pundir saw off the difficult period against the new ball.

Yawer and Pundir may not have looked the most fluent, but they were effective nonetheless, stitching together a big partnership for the second wicket while keeping the scoreboard ticking at around three runs an over.

The Karnataka bowlers -- the three pacers and leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal -- were disciplined with their line and length but didn't get any reward for their perseverance. Shreyas, the season's leading wicket-taker with 55 scalps heading into the title clash, too beat the bat on a few occasions but did not taste success, even as Yawer and Pundir looked to go after him with a determination to not allow him to settle into a nice rhythm.

The 22-year-old Yawer, who made his First Class debut in former India captain Rohit Sharma's last red-ball game in 2025 and had gone nine games without a fifty, chose the big occasion to show his wares and found the fence 13 times.

However, having done all the hard work in the company of Pundir while approaching his maiden hundred, Yawer fell to Prasidh, prodding at a delivery outside the off-stump to give a catch to Rahul at first slip. Both dismissals for the day were similar in nature.

Before making the breakthrough, Prasidh had tested Yawer with a bouncer that hit the batter on the body and required medical attention.

Captain Dogra was hit on his neck by a sharp bouncer from Prasidh, after which the seamer appealed for a catch at forward short-leg thinking that the ball may have grazed the glove, but replays showed that it did not and the batter was safe.

However, Dogra, while attempting to fend off the bouncer, did get hurt and the physio was called in to apply ice pack.

The J&K physio was summoned again after some time with the ice pack to tend to Dogra, who had by then taken a few blows, and this time the skipper was on his way back to the dressing room after receiving a signal from coach Ajay Sharma, paving the way for Samad's entry into the middle.

Pundir and Samad then batted with ease to accumulate runs and consolidate J&K's position with their unbroken century partnership.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Shaheen Afridi Takes First Ball Wicket |ENG 2/1 (0.3)

  2. Fans React As Star Sports Releases 'Clean' Promo Ahead IND Vs ZIM, T20 World Cup Match Following South Africa Backlash

  3. India Women Vs Australia Women, 1st ODI: Smriti Mandhana Fifty Goes In Vain As Hosts Claim Convincing 6-Wicket Win

  4. Samson To Replace Out-Of-Form Abhishek? Ten Doeschate, Kotak Drop Hints After Big Super Eights Defeat

  5. Italy Cricket Rocked By Sexual Assault Allegation Against Senior Official: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Against The Odds: J&K’s Entry Into Ranji Final Puts Spotlight On Infrastructure Shortages

  3. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  4. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  5. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'

  2. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

  5. Burn Patient Among Seven Killed In Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash 

  6. Mandelson Arrested In London Amid Epstein Fallout

  7. Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

  8. BAFTA Apologises To Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo Over Racist Slur Incident During Awards Ceremony