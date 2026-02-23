Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Streaming, Ranji Trophy Final: KL Rahul To Feature In Final Showdown

Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir LIVE Streaming, Ranji Trophy Final: Check out the preview, streaming details and squads of the final showdown of India's premier domestic tournament at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli from February 24, 2026

V
Vikas Patwal
Ranji Trophy Final Live Streaming
KL Rahul is set to play for Karnataka against Jammu and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli from February 24, 2026. | Photo: Instagram/officialbccidomestic
Summary
  • Jammu and Kashmir will be playing their first-ever Ranji Trophy final

  • Karnataka will be eyeing their 9th Ranji Trophy title

  • KL Rahul is set to play for Karnataka in the final

Karnataka will take on Jammu and Kashmir in the final of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubli from February 24, 2026.

It is the first time in the history of Ranji Trophy that J&K have made it to the final of the India's coveted red-ball domestic tournament, while Karnataka, who'll be playing their 15th final, will eye their 9th title against the first-timers.

J&K's season began with a close 35-run defeat against heavyweights Mumbai, but since then, it has only been an upward journey as they swept away teams like Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Bengal during their journey. They edge past MP in the quarter-final by 56 runs, followed by a convincing 6-wicket win over Bengal in the semi-final.

Karnataka's sensational 250-run chase against Punjab in 28 overs under fading Mohali light gave a new life to Karnataka's campaign, and since then, they haven't looked back.

They have been an indomitable force in the knockouts, defeating Mumbai by four wickets in the quarter-final, followed by putting on a mammoth 736 and 323 against Uttarakhand in the semi-final. Their pedigree and the recent run of form will make them firm favourites against Jammu and Kashmir.

Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final: Head-To-Head

Matches: 4

Karnataka: 4

Jammu And Kashmir: 0

Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final: Streaming Details

When to watch the Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final

The Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will begin from 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final

The Ranji Trophy final between Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The contest will also stream live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final: Squads

Karnataka: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal (c), Karun Nair, Smaran Ravichandran, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna (wk), Vidyadhar Patil, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Aneesh KV, Mohsin Khan, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Krishnan Shrijith, Dhruv Prabhakar

Jammu and Kashmir: Shubham Khajuria, Yawer Hassan, Shubham Pundir, Paras Dogra (c), Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan (wk), Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi Dar, Vanshaj Sharma, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Sunil Kumar, Sahil Lotra, Dikshant Kundal, Lone Nasir Muzaffar, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mujtaba Yousuf, Musaif Ajaz, Qamran Iqbal, Rohit K Sharma, Umar Nazir Mir

Published At:
