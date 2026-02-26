Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Auqib Nabi Rattles Opponent's Top Order - Watch

Jammu and Kashmir is currently taking on Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final
Jammu and Kashmir posted 584 on the board batting first
Auqib Nabi rattled the Karnataka batting with the ball
Auqib Nabi Dar rocked Karnataka with a scintillating pace-bowling performance on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubballi. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer claimed three wickets, including KL Rahul, as the hosts crawled to 60/4 in 20 overs, still trailing by 524 runs in the first innings.
Nabi, bowling in tandem with fellow pacer Sunil Kumar, dominated the early proceedings with back-to-back maiden overs. KL Rahul, however, broke the shackles in the sixth over, hitting left-arm pacer Kumar for two fours.
After a quiet period of play, Auqib Nabi produced a beauty of a delivery to have Rahul caught behind for 13 in the 12th over. The presiding umpire didn't read the nick, forcing J&K to take a review. Watch the proceeding here:
Nabi, who entered the title showdown with 55 wickets this season, then removed Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran off successive deliveries in the 18th over. However, the 29-year-old right-arm pacer was denied a hat-trick by Shreyas Gopal.
Watch Both Wickets:
Earlier, J&K posted 584 all out in 173.1 overs. As many as six batters scored half-centuries. Shubham Pundir was the top scorer with 121 off 247.
The match witnessed Paras Dogra, the J&K captain, headbutt Karnataka substitute fielder K.V. Aneesh during Day 2's play yesterday. He has been fined 50 percent of his match fee.