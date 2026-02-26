Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Auqib Nabi Rattles Opponent's Top Order - Watch

Auqib Nabi, who had a sensational domestic season so far, stepped up yet again as he demolished the Karnataka top order during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at Hubbali

Auqib Nabi Wickets Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final watch video
Auqib Nabi celebrating with Jammu and Kashmir teammates after dismissing KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. Photo: BCCIdomestic/X
Summary
  • Jammu and Kashmir is currently taking on Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final

  • Jammu and Kashmir posted 584 on the board batting first

  • Auqib Nabi rattled the Karnataka batting with the ball

Auqib Nabi Dar rocked Karnataka with a scintillating pace-bowling performance on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubballi. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer claimed three wickets, including KL Rahul, as the hosts crawled to 60/4 in 20 overs, still trailing by 524 runs in the first innings.

Nabi, bowling in tandem with fellow pacer Sunil Kumar, dominated the early proceedings with back-to-back maiden overs. KL Rahul, however, broke the shackles in the sixth over, hitting left-arm pacer Kumar for two fours.

After a quiet period of play, Auqib Nabi produced a beauty of a delivery to have Rahul caught behind for 13 in the 12th over. The presiding umpire didn't read the nick, forcing J&K to take a review. Watch the proceeding here:

Nabi, who entered the title showdown with 55 wickets this season, then removed Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran off successive deliveries in the 18th over. However, the 29-year-old right-arm pacer was denied a hat-trick by Shreyas Gopal.

Watch Both Wickets:

Earlier, J&K posted 584 all out in 173.1 overs. As many as six batters scored half-centuries. Shubham Pundir was the top scorer with 121 off 247.

The match witnessed Paras Dogra, the J&K captain, headbutt Karnataka substitute fielder K.V. Aneesh during Day 2's play yesterday. He has been fined 50 percent of his match fee.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India.

