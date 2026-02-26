Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Auqib Nabi Rattles Opponent's Top Order - Watch

Auqib Nabi Dar rocked Karnataka with a scintillating pace-bowling performance on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, Hubballi. The Jammu and Kashmir pacer claimed three wickets, including KL Rahul, as the hosts crawled to 60/4 in 20 overs, still trailing by 524 runs in the first innings.