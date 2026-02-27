Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Nabi, Iqbal Take J&K Close To Maiden Title

Auqib Nabi claimed his seventh five-wicket haul of the season before Qamran Iqbal hit an unbeaten 94, as Jammu and Kashmir amassed a towering 477-run lead over Karnataka at stumps on the penultimate day of the final

Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi with teammates, celebrates the wicket of Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal on day four of their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at KSCA Cricket Stadium in Hubballi. Photo: PTI
  • Auqib Nabi returned figures of 5/54 to help bowl Karnataka out for 293 runs

  • Qamran Iqbal hit his seventh first-class fifty as Jammu and Kashmir reached 186 for four at stumps

  • Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah in Hubballi to watch final

A by-the-book pacer Auqib Nabi and an unorthodox opener Qamran Iqbal blended their skills to place Jammu and Kashmir in a prime position to lift their maiden Ranji Trophy title against Karnataka on the penultimate day of the five-day final in Hubballi on Friday.

Iqbal (94 not out) struck his seventh first-class fifty as Jammu and Kashmir reached 186 for four at stumps in their second innings, for an overall lead of 477 runs.

In the earlier part of the day, Nabi took his seventh five-wicket haul (5/54) of the season as J&K bowled out Karnataka for 293, grabbing an innings lead of 291 runs.

Karnataka's first innings revolved around a valiant 160 off 266 balls by former skipper Mayank Agarwal but in the context of the match the knock remained a rather insignificant one.

Nabi was the primary reason behind confining Agarwal’s fine hundred to the shades. The J&K pacer was in his elements once Karnataka resumed from overnight 220 for five.

Auqib Nabi celebrating with Jammu and Kashmir teammates after dismissing KL Rahul, Karun Nair and Smaran Ravichandran in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final. - BCCIdomestic/X
Auqib Nabi Out-Swings KL Rahul, Karun Nair In Ranji Trophy Final: Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Overhauling J&K’s 584 was out of bounds, but Karnataka's realistic hope was to whittle down the deficit as much as possible and then try to chase a reasonable target in the fourth innings.

Agarwal and Kruthik Krishna (36), seemed to be on course while adding over 80 runs for the sixth wicket.

But J&K’s saviour returned when the second new ball was taken.

But before Nabi could deal the biggest blow, Sahil Lotra removed Kruthik, trapping the wicketkeeper batter leg before even though the ball might have made a slight contact with the bat.

Left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar ousted Vidyadhar Patil as J&K maintained their upper hand.

But Nabi snuffed out any last vestiges of hope Karnataka entertained, pinging Agarwal's pads and the DRS confirmed the hosts' worst fears.

With one-and-half-days play still remaining in the match, Karnataka might have hoped to bowl out J&K cheaply and mount a fourth innings chase, as they had done a couple of times this season.

They started well too, reducing the opposition to 11 for two, but Iqbal added 61 runs for the third wicket with captain Paras Dogra and then milked 73 for the fourth wicket with Abdul Samad as J&K sped away.

Iqbal's batting was quite entertaining as he often used the space inside the crease to give himself room, carting bowlers for boundaries.

It once irked Karnataka pacer Vysakh Vijayakumar, who verbally engaged with the batter and it required the intervention of on-field umpire Rohan Pandit.

Paras Dogra earlier in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season - File
Paras Dogra Headbutt: Jammu And Kashmir Captain Fined 50 Per Cent Match Fees For Ranji Trophy Final Incident - Report

BY PTI

J&K CM In Hubballi

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday reached Hubballi to witness his team's historical title winning moment, which should come at some point on Saturday.

The BCCI president Mithun Manhas, a former administrator of J&K cricket, who was present from the first day, returned to the city and other top BCCI officials are also expected to join him.

Manhas had made a quick trip to Chennai to attend India's T20 World Cup Super Eights match against Zimbabwe on Thursday.

