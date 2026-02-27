Karnataka Vs Jammu And Kashmir, Ranji Trophy Final Day 4: Nabi, Iqbal Take J&K Close To Maiden Title

Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi with teammates, celebrates the wicket of Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal on day four of their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at KSCA Cricket Stadium in Hubballi. Photo: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir's Auqib Nabi with teammates, celebrates the wicket of Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal on day four of their Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final at KSCA Cricket Stadium in Hubballi. Photo: PTI