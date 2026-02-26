NCERT Textbook Row: SC Bans Book With Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary

The Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on the Class 8 NCERT book with a chapter on corruption in the judiciary and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized. Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Dinesh Prasad Saklani during an interview with PTI Photo: Kamal Singh

The Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on the Class 8 NCERT book with a chapter on corruption in the judiciary and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized. Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Dinesh Prasad Saklani during an interview with PTI Photo: Kamal Singh