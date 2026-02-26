NCERT Textbook Row: SC Bans Book With Chapter On Corruption In Judiciary

Top court orders seizure of NCERT Class 8 book, directs govt to take down PDF copies

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Dinesh Prasad Saklani
The Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026, imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on the Class 8 NCERT book with a chapter on corruption in the judiciary and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized. Director of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) Dinesh Prasad Saklani during an interview with PTI Photo: Kamal Singh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Supreme Court takes suo motu cognisance, issues contempt notice to NCERT Director and School Education Department.

  • Blanket ban on printing and circulation; all physical and digital copies to be withdrawn within two weeks.

  • Bench says content may be a “calculated move” but clarifies proceedings are not meant to curb legitimate criticism.

The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced suo motu proceedings over a contentious portion in an NCERT Class 8 Social Science textbook that flagged “corruption in the judiciary” as one of the challenges before the institution, directing that the book’s distribution be stopped immediately and all available copies — both print and digital — be withdrawn from public access.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, registered the case titled “In Re: Social Science Textbook for Grade-8 (Part 2) published by NCERT and ancillary issues.” The court also issued notices under the Contempt of Courts Act to the Department of School Education and the NCERT Director.

Calling for a thorough inquiry into how the content came to be included, the CJI said, “We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find who is responsible and we will see who are there. Heads must roll! We will not close the case.”

Related Content
Related Content

The Bench ordered a complete prohibition on the printing and circulation of the textbook and placed the onus on the NCERT Director to retrieve copies that had already reached schools. It further directed Principal Secretaries of State education departments to submit compliance reports within two weeks. Details of the National Syllabi Board members associated with drafting the chapter, along with the minutes of the meetings where the text was approved, have also been sought.

'Need To Tolerate Unpopular Views' - null
'Need To Tolerate Unpopular Views'

BY Supreme Court

The court was critical of the NCERT’s earlier communication after the issue surfaced, observing, “Instead of filing an introspection of what has been written in the book in an extremely contemptuous and reckless manner, the NCERT director wrote back defending the contents.”

According to the Bench, the wording of the disputed section did not appear to be a mere oversight and seemed to be “a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary.” It added that if the act was found to be deliberate, it could amount to criminal contempt for “interfering with administration of justice besides scandalising the institution.”

At the same time, the court said that its intervention was not aimed at curbing fair criticism. “We hasten to add that we do not propose the suo motu proceedings to stifle any legitimate critique or exercising the right to scrutinise the judiciary… The necessity of judicial intervention is not from a desire to suppress criticism but to uphold the integrity of education,” the Bench said.

The issue had been flagged a day earlier by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A. M. Singhvi, who mentioned the matter before the CJI and described the text as scandalising the judiciary. The CJI had then remarked, “I will not allow anyone on the earth to taint the integrity and defame the entire institution,” noting that members of the judiciary were “perturbed.”

Subsequently, the National Council of Educational Research and Training issued a statement expressing regret over the inclusion of the passage, terming it an “error in judgement” that had “inadvertently crept” into the chapter. It said the book’s circulation had already been put on hold and that the content would be revised through consultation before the 2026–27 academic session.

The court said it may consider setting up a panel to fix responsibility after reviewing the compliance reports. The matter will be taken up again after four weeks.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Replace Abhishek Sharma?

  2. West Indies Vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Aiden Markram Fifty Puts Proteas In Front

  3. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  4. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

  5. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Slams 14-ball Half-Century In DY Patil T20 2026

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 25, 2026

  2. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  3. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  4. AI Summit Protest: Himachal Police Detain 20 Delhi Police Cops In Shimla Over “Illegal” Arrests

  5. A Kuki Boy, A Meitei Role, A Historic Win: How Gugun Kipgen Became 'Boong'

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  2. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  3. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  4. Trump: Pakistan PM Told Me 35 Million Would Have Died Without My India-Pakistan Intervention

  5. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 