Justice Surya Kant: 53rd Chief Justice Of India; Courter of Controversy

Justice Kant began his legal practice in the District Court of Hisar after his graduation in 1984. From there, he moved to the Punjab & Haryana High Court in Chandigarh. In 2000, he was appointed Advocate-General of Haryana, and four years later, in 2004, he was elevated as a judge of the Punjab & Haryana High Court. In October 2018, he became Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, from where, in May 2019, he was elevated to the Supreme Court of India.