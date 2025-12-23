Young And Addicted: Drug Use Spikes Among School Kids

Ananya* turned 16 in October, this year. She has a prescription for Ativan, a standard anti-anxiety medicine. She also smokes “maal” or charas, and has, for the past year, been supplementing the Ativan with Alprax, which she gets from her parents’ dresser drawer. “They’ve not yet noticed—they have a stack of them, and I take only a patta a month, or something like that— I don’t use it much, but sometimes I just want to sleep,” she explains.