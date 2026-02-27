Congress Calls Kejriwal Discharge A ‘Predictable Script’

A Delhi court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and others in the liquor policy case, pulling up the Central Bureau of Investigation for lack of evidence of conspiracy.
The Indian National Congress alleged the BJP uses investigative agencies selectively ahead of elections in Gujarat and Punjab.
Congress leader Pawan Khera termed the BJP a “shape-shifter”, while Kejriwal called the case the “biggest political conspiracy” in independent India.
The Congress claimed on Friday that the Delhi court's decision to discharge former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case was a "predictable script" from the BJP and that proceedings against its convenient "allies" in the AAP will quietly disappear in light of the elections in Gujarat and Punjab.
The BJP was called a "shape-shifter, a wishful serpent -- Icchadhari Naag" by the Congress.
After a Delhi court discharged Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and 21 other individuals in the contentious liquor policy case, citing the CBI for finding no "overarching conspiracy or criminal intent" in the policy, the opposition party launched a jab at the BJP and AAP.
Reacting to the development, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "The BJP is not a political party. It is a shape-shifter, a wishful serpent - Icchadhari Naag. It will stoop to any level for one obsessive goal: defeat Congress - Congress Mukt Bharat." "For 12 years, they spewed venom at the TMC. And now? Narendra Modi himself is showering it with praise -- not out of respect, but to land a cheap blow at Congress," Khera said in a post in Hindi on X.
"Elections are coming. So the script is predictable. Cases against Congress leaders will suddenly accelerate -- P Chidambaram has already been dragged back into the spotlight because Tamil Nadu is going for polls. Meanwhile, proceedings against their convenient 'allies' in the AAP and others will quietly vanish in light of the Gujarat and Punjab elections," the Congress leader said.
According to Khera, this is the BJP's playbook: agencies as campaign tools and vendetta as governance.
Special Judge Jitendra Singh severely criticised the CBI by declining to consider the CBI's chargesheet against the 21 individuals. Additionally, it noted that the federal agency's case was not up to court scrutiny, particularly when the CBI attempted to build a conspiracy narrative based only on speculation.
The CBI has been probing alleged corruption in the formulation and execution of the erstwhile AAP government's now scrapped excise policy. As news came in of the clean chit in the case that helped bring the AAP government down, Kejriwal broke down and said the corruption case against him was the "biggest political conspiracy" in the history of Independent India.