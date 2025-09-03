K Kavitha Quits BRS, Resigns As MLC After Suspension, Alleges Conspiracy

Her exit underscores a major shift in regional politics and highlights the deepening internal strife within the party’s leadership circles.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
K Kavitha BRS
She expressed that certain leaders within the party were involved in a conspiracy against her and voiced disappointment over not receiving support from K. T. Rama Rao. Photo: PTI
Summary
- K Kavitha resigned from her BRS membership and MLC post a day after being suspended for alleged anti-party activities.

- She accused party leaders of conspiring against her and expressed disappointment over lack of support from her brother.

- The move has intensified speculation about internal rifts and instability within the party’s leadership.

A day after being suspended from her party for alleged anti-party actions, K. Kavitha announced her resignation both as a Member of the Legislative Council and from the party itself.

She expressed that certain leaders within the party were involved in a conspiracy against her and voiced disappointment over not receiving support from K. T. Rama Rao. Her exit underscores a major shift in regional politics and highlights the deepening internal strife within the party’s leadership circles.

At a press conference, Kavitha spoke tearfully of a deliberate effort to dismantle the family’s political unity and appealed to her father to reconsider who surrounds him at the top. She pointed fingers at her cousins, Harish Rao and Santosh Kumar, accusing them of scheming against both her and the party’s solidarity.

Kavitha was suspended from the BRS on Tuesday, a day after she caused a stir by accusing her relatives and party leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar of damaging her father KCR's reputation over the Kaleshwaram project.

In a statement to the media, party general secretaries T Ravinder Rao and Soma Bharat Kumar stated that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend Kavitha with immediate effect.

BRS is suffering as a result of Kavitha's recent actions and anti-party activities. It stated that the leadership had given it careful consideration.

On September 1, in response to the Congress government's announcement of a CBI investigation into purported irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project constructed under the former BRS regime, Kavitha claimed that KCR was being defamed due to their "misdeeds" and that some of his close associates had profited greatly from using his name.

She had claimed that Santosh Kumar and Harish Rao were to blame for KCR's corruption-tainted Kaleshwaram project issue.

She had said that while KCR concentrated on assisting people, they used covert transactions with contractors to try to build their riches.

Published At:
Tags

