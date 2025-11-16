Nitish Kumar Likely To Resign On 17 November Ahead Of New NDA Government In Bihar

JD(U) and NDA partners to meet on 17 November as allies prepare for leadership selection and Cabinet formation.

Nitish Kumar resignation, Bihar NDA government, JD(U) meeting 17 November
Following these internal discussions, the NDA Legislative Party is scheduled to meet to elect its leader. File Photo; Representative image
  • Nitish Kumar is likely to resign on 17 November as the NDA prepares to form a new government.

  • JD(U) and all NDA partners will hold Legislative Party meetings before choosing their alliance leader.

  • Discussions on Cabinet allocation have begun, with BJP set to claim the largest share.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to tender his resignation to the Governor on Monday, 17 November, ahead of the formation of a new government, The Hindu reported.

According to The Hindu, Mr Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), has convened a meeting of his Legislative Party on the same day, while all National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners have similarly called their respective Legislative Party meetings.

Following these internal discussions, the NDA Legislative Party is scheduled to meet to elect its leader. Newly elected MLAs have been visiting Mr Kumar at his official residence since the morning, The Hindu reported. Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha and senior BJP leader Nityanand Rai were among those who met him.

Sources told The Hindu that preliminary conversations regarding the distribution of ministerial portfolios have taken place among NDA allies. With the BJP emerging as the largest party, it is expected to secure the biggest share in the Cabinet, followed by the JD(U), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the RLM.

The current government’s term ends on 22 November 2025, and all formalities, including the swearing-in ceremony, are expected to be completed before then. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the oath-taking, The Hindu reported.

(With inputs from The Hindu)

