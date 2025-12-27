Given Equal Opportunity, Women Perform As Well As Or Better Than Men: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister highlights women’s achievements in armed forces and calls for continued support to break remaining barriers in military roles

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajnath Singh says women match or surpass men when given equal opportunity, citing their success in combat and technical roles.

  • Women fighter pilots, commanding officers and Agniveers demonstrate excellence in the armed forces.

  • Government to continue expanding permanent commission, combat roles and leadership opportunities for women.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 27, 2025, asserted that when provided equal opportunities, women perform as well as, and often better than, men, citing their growing presence and excellence in the Indian armed forces. Speaking at an event in New Delhi to mark the contribution of women in defence, Singh praised the increasing induction of women into combat and technical roles across the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The minister pointed to key milestones: women fighter pilots leading combat sorties, women officers commanding frontline units, and women Agniveers performing exceptionally in basic military training. He stated: “Give women equal opportunity, and they not only match men but frequently outperform them in discipline, courage, decision-making and technical proficiency. The success of women in our armed forces is proof that gender is no barrier to excellence when doors are opened.”

Rajnath Singh also acknowledged ongoing challenges, including infrastructure adjustments for women in forward areas, societal mindsets in some units, and the need for more women in leadership pipelines. He assured continued policy support from the government, including permanent commission for women officers, expanded combat roles, and gender-neutral recruitment in technical branches.

Related Content
Related Content

The remarks come amid steady progress in women’s integration in the military since 2020, when permanent commission was granted to women officers in 10 branches of the Army. Currently, over 1,500 women officers serve in the Indian Army, with women now eligible for command roles in artillery, signals, engineers and other arms. The Navy and Air Force have also expanded roles for women, including command of warships and fighter squadrons.

The Defence Minister’s statement was widely welcomed by women officers’ associations and defence analysts, who called it a strong reaffirmation of merit-based inclusion in one of the world’s largest armed forces.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bret Lee Inducted Into Australian Hall Of Fame

  2. The Ashes: MCG Curator In ‘State Of Shock’ After Two-Day Test Loss For Australia

  3. The Ashes: England Captain Ben Stokes Slams MCG Pitch After Two-Day Test

  4. IND Squad For U-19 WC Announced; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Named Skipper For Preceding South Africa Tour

  5. Gautam Gambhir's Position As Test Coach In Doubt As BCCI Plan Alternatives After SA Whitewash: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  2. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Faces Nick Kyrgios In Controversial 'Battle Of The Sexes' Sequel

  4. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  5. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Survivor Approaches CBI Seeking FIR Against Investigative Officer For ‘Colluding’ with Sengar

  2. West Bengal Begins Special Intensive Revision Hearings For 32 Lakh Voters

  3. Sustainable Mining Or Ecological Gamble? The Aravalli Debate

  4. TMC Accuses Suvendu Adhikari of ‘Naked Hate Speech’ Over Remarks Against Bangladesh

  5. Congress Part Of Anti-India Global Alliance: BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  2. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  3. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  4. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  5. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

World News

  1. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  2. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  3. US Strikes On Islamists Please Evangelicals at Home

  4. Tarique Rahman Completes Voter Registration After 17-Year Exile

  5. All Must Join Hands To Maintain Law And Order: BNP’s Tarique Rahman

Latest Stories

  1. Manchester United 1-0 Newcastle United, Premier League 2025-26 Highlights: Red Devils Grab All Points - As It Happened

  2. Australia Vs England Highlights, 4th Ashes Test Day 2: ENG End 18-Match Winless Streak In AUS Soil, Avoid Whitewash

  3. Weekly Horoscope For December 28, 2025 – January 03, 2026: Growth And New Beginnings For Aries, Scorpio & Capricorn

  4. Gendering The Workplace: Why Female Employment Matters

  5. Cultural Diplomacy: The Faqir Khana Family In Ranjit Singh’s Punjab

  6. India Flags Grave Concern Over Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh

  7. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  8. Putin: Russia Boosted Weapons Output 22-Fold Since Start Of Ukraine War