Given Equal Opportunity, Women Perform As Well As Or Better Than Men: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh says women match or surpass men when given equal opportunity, citing their success in combat and technical roles.
Women fighter pilots, commanding officers and Agniveers demonstrate excellence in the armed forces.
Government to continue expanding permanent commission, combat roles and leadership opportunities for women.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 27, 2025, asserted that when provided equal opportunities, women perform as well as, and often better than, men, citing their growing presence and excellence in the Indian armed forces. Speaking at an event in New Delhi to mark the contribution of women in defence, Singh praised the increasing induction of women into combat and technical roles across the Army, Navy and Air Force.
The minister pointed to key milestones: women fighter pilots leading combat sorties, women officers commanding frontline units, and women Agniveers performing exceptionally in basic military training. He stated: “Give women equal opportunity, and they not only match men but frequently outperform them in discipline, courage, decision-making and technical proficiency. The success of women in our armed forces is proof that gender is no barrier to excellence when doors are opened.”
Rajnath Singh also acknowledged ongoing challenges, including infrastructure adjustments for women in forward areas, societal mindsets in some units, and the need for more women in leadership pipelines. He assured continued policy support from the government, including permanent commission for women officers, expanded combat roles, and gender-neutral recruitment in technical branches.
The remarks come amid steady progress in women’s integration in the military since 2020, when permanent commission was granted to women officers in 10 branches of the Army. Currently, over 1,500 women officers serve in the Indian Army, with women now eligible for command roles in artillery, signals, engineers and other arms. The Navy and Air Force have also expanded roles for women, including command of warships and fighter squadrons.
The Defence Minister’s statement was widely welcomed by women officers’ associations and defence analysts, who called it a strong reaffirmation of merit-based inclusion in one of the world’s largest armed forces.