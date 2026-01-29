Mona Singh On Ageism In Bollywood: Men In Their 60s Can Romance, Women Come With An Expiry Date

Mona Singh opens up about Bollywood’s age bias, saying women face unfair limits while men continue as romantic leads well into their 60s.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mona Singh
Mona Singh On Bollywood Ageism Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mona Singh calls out age discrimination and gender bias in Bollywood casting.

  • The actress says playing older characters never bothered her as an actor.

  • She credits OTT platforms for meaningful roles and creative freedom.

Mona Singh has never let age define her choices on screen. As conversations around Singh's ageism in Bollywood gather momentum, the actor has spoken candidly about the industry’s double standards, where women are judged harshly for ageing while men continue to headline romantic films for decades.

Bollywood’s double standards on age

In a recent interview with PTI, Singh said she has always prioritised character over appearance. Despite playing roles far older than her real age, including Aamir Khan’s mother in Laal Singh Chaddha, she insists she has no regrets. “I’ve never cared about my on-screen age,” she said, adding that confidence and clarity have allowed her to keep taking risks.

Barun Sobti and Mona Singh in Kohrra 2 trailer - Netflix
Kohrra 2 Trailer: Barun Sobti Teams Up With Mona Singh To Investigate A Complex Murder Case

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Calling out gender bias in Bollywood casting, Singh described the idea of an “expiry date” for women as deeply unfair. “Men in their 60s can still play romantic leads, women can’t,” she said, pointing to a system that places unnecessary limits on female actors. For Singh, refusing to chase youth has been a conscious choice. What excites her, she said, is the depth and challenge of a role, not how old the character is meant to be.

Finding her footing in the OTT era

Singh is currently enjoying one of the most fulfilling phases of her career. From Netflix’s Kaala Paani to Prime Video’s Made in Heaven 2 and now Kohrra 2, she has built a strong body of work driven by performance-led storytelling. OTT platforms, she noted, have widened opportunities for actors willing to break moulds.

Related Content
Related Content
Sona Mohapatra Reacts to Arijit Singh Retirement From Playback Singing - YouTube
Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Arijit Singh’s Retirement From Playback Singing

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

On success and staying grounded

Though she became a household name with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi in her early twenties, Singh says she still does not feel she has “made it”. Instead, she feels settled now, creatively and emotionally. With projects like Border 2 ahead, she says this phase feels right, earned and deeply satisfying.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores, Round 7 Day 4: Vidarbha Need 110 Runs To Seal Win; All Eyes On Mumbai Vs Delhi

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Teams' Fixtures From February 1 To Start Of Tournament

  3. SA Vs WI: Lungi Ngidi Calls Playing Pink Day T20I For Breast Cancer Awareness Personal Cause

  4. 'Focus Is On Winning Matches, Not Personal Milestones': Ishan Kishan Eyes WC Glory After NZ Series Win

  5. IND Vs NZ, 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan’s 103 And Arshdeep Singh’s Five-Wicket Haul Lead India To 46-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. AUS Open 2026: Rybakina Poses With Trophy On The Banks Of River Yarra In Melbourne

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, Australian Open 2026: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles Final?

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Women's Singles Winner Elena Rybakina Earn?

  4. Sabalenka Vs Rybakina Highlights, Australian Open 2026 Final: Kazakh Star Secures Second Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open Final: Elena Rybakina Beats No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Claims Maiden Melbourne Title

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Union Budget 2026: How Fiscal Allocations Are Reshaping Centre–State Relations

  2. Gadkari Hails Sunetra Pawar After Deputy CM Oath

  3. Union Budget 2026: Finance Commission and Southern States’ Discomfort, Explained

  4. Two Decades of Gender Budgeting—What It Gets Right And Where It Falls Short

  5. TMC Feels The Heat, As Bengal Momo Godown Fire Triggers Pre-Poll Blame-Game

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Activists Back Rojava Women, Call for Lasting Peace in Syria

  2. UAE Welcomes India-EU Free Trade Deal, Backs Open Economic Cooperation

  3. Elon Musk’s Vision: Why He Wants To Build AI Data Centres In Space

  4. Wagner Moura To Star In Lisandro Alonso’s Remake Of Taste Of Cherry By Abbas Kiarostami

  5. Epstein Files Released: Emails Show Ties With Powerful Figures, New Details On Death

Latest Stories

  1. Elche 1-3 Barcelona Highlights, La Liga 2025-26: Yamal, Torres, Rashford Fire Barca Four Points Clear

  2. Manipur’s Foothills Road Row: Access, Territory And A Fresh Cycle Of Blockades

  3. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle United, Premier League: Ekitike, Wirtz Star In Emphatic Comeback Win

  4. 10 Years Of The Juvenile Justice Act: What The Law Sees And Refuses To See

  5. Volkanovski Vs Lopes Live, UFC 325: Australian Wins Featherweight Title In Sydney

  6. Union Budget 2026 Wishlist: Jharkhand Wants Centre to Release Pending Funds

  7. Union Budget 2026 Wish-list: J&K Seeks Increased Central Assistance As Fund Crunch Hits Developmental Projects

  8. Taurus February 2026 Horoscope: Steady Progress In Career, Strong Finances, Evolving Relationships, And Health Focus