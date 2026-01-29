Mona Singh On Ageism In Bollywood: Men In Their 60s Can Romance, Women Come With An Expiry Date

Calling out gender bias in Bollywood casting, Singh described the idea of an “expiry date” for women as deeply unfair. “Men in their 60s can still play romantic leads, women can’t,” she said, pointing to a system that places unnecessary limits on female actors. For Singh, refusing to chase youth has been a conscious choice. What excites her, she said, is the depth and challenge of a role, not how old the character is meant to be.