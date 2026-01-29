Mona Singh On Ageism In Bollywood: Men In Their 60s Can Romance, Women Come With An Expiry Date

Mona Singh calls out age discrimination and gender bias in Bollywood casting.
The actress says playing older characters never bothered her as an actor.
She credits OTT platforms for meaningful roles and creative freedom.
Mona Singh has never let age define her choices on screen. As conversations around Singh's ageism in Bollywood gather momentum, the actor has spoken candidly about the industry’s double standards, where women are judged harshly for ageing while men continue to headline romantic films for decades.
Bollywood’s double standards on age
In a recent interview with PTI, Singh said she has always prioritised character over appearance. Despite playing roles far older than her real age, including Aamir Khan’s mother in Laal Singh Chaddha, she insists she has no regrets. “I’ve never cared about my on-screen age,” she said, adding that confidence and clarity have allowed her to keep taking risks.
Calling out gender bias in Bollywood casting, Singh described the idea of an “expiry date” for women as deeply unfair. “Men in their 60s can still play romantic leads, women can’t,” she said, pointing to a system that places unnecessary limits on female actors. For Singh, refusing to chase youth has been a conscious choice. What excites her, she said, is the depth and challenge of a role, not how old the character is meant to be.
Finding her footing in the OTT era
Singh is currently enjoying one of the most fulfilling phases of her career. From Netflix’s Kaala Paani to Prime Video’s Made in Heaven 2 and now Kohrra 2, she has built a strong body of work driven by performance-led storytelling. OTT platforms, she noted, have widened opportunities for actors willing to break moulds.
On success and staying grounded
Though she became a household name with Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi in her early twenties, Singh says she still does not feel she has “made it”. Instead, she feels settled now, creatively and emotionally. With projects like Border 2 ahead, she says this phase feels right, earned and deeply satisfying.