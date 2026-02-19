South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Paathirathri, Raakshasa, Second Case Of Seetharam And More

From action thriller to family drama, this week includes some notable South releases on OTT and in theatres.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
South OTT and theatrical releases of the week (February 16-22, 2026) Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • From action thriller to family drama, this week includes some notable South releases on OTT and in theatres.

  • Audiences can watch films and series like Chatha Pacha, Lucky: The Superstar and Raakshasa, among others.

  • Here's the list of South OTT and theatrical releases.

Like last week, the third week of February is also filled with yet another exciting slate of OTT and theatrical releases in Tamil, Telugu and other South Indian languages. From action thriller to family drama, this week includes releases like Chatha Pacha, Lucky: The Superstar and Raakshasa, among others. Have a look at the list of new South movies releasing on OTT and in theatres this week in February.

South OTT releases of the week (February 16-22, 2026)

1. Chatha Pacha - Netflix (February 19)

Chatha Pacha poster
Chatha Pacha poster Photo: X
info_icon

Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, the film is about a group of youngsters from Mattancherry who introduce WWE-inspired fight nights in their locality. Chatha Pacha stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in the lead roles, with a special cameo appearance by Mammootty.

Samuthirakani and Sshivada's Thadayam will stream on Zee5. - YouTube
Thadayam Trailer: Samuthirakani, Sshivada Lead The Gripping Crime Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

2. Raakshasa - Zee 5 (February 20)

Raakshasa poster
Raakshasa poster Photo: Zee5
info_icon

Headlined by Vijay Raghavendra, the Kannada series is set along the banks of the Malaprabha River in North Karnataka. It follows a cop investigating a series of alleged crocodile attacks and discovers that it is far darker, with folklore, faith, and crime intersecting. The series also stars Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith. The seven-episode psychological crime thriller is directed by Suhan Prasad.

3. Lucky: The Superstar - JioHotstar (February 20)

Lucky: The Superstar poster
Lucky: The Superstar poster Photo: X
info_icon

This Tamil film stars GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan. It is a blend of humour, drama and emotion. The movie revolves around a lost puppy who is a lucky charm, especially for a young girl. But the story takes a twist when a greedy politician tries to use the dog for his own needs.

4. Paathirathri - Zee5 (February 20)

Paathirathri poster
Paathirathri poster Photo: Zee5
info_icon

The Malayalam action thriller stars Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair. Directed by Ratheena PT, the story begins with a routine midnight patrol that turns into a chain of disturbing events, putting the two officers into a web of suspicion, fear, and moral conflict.

South theatrical releases of the week

6. Second Case of Seetharam

Second Case of Seetharam poster
Second Case of Seetharam poster Photo: X
info_icon

Directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the crime thriller stars Vijay Raghavendra, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Usha Bhandari in key roles. It follows Inspector Seetharam, who is haunted by two things - a psychotic offender and the memory of estranged sister. He starts investigating a series of homicides while navigating his personal trauma related to his sister.

7. Alpha: Men Love Vengeance

Alpha: Men Love Vengeance poster
Alpha: Men Love Vengeance poster Photo: X
info_icon

Directed by Vijay Naagendra, the Kannada language suspense thriller stars Hemanth Kumar MA, Gopika Suresh, Ayaana, Achyuth Kumar, Balu Nagendra, and Karthik Mahesh.

It follows Arjun, an impulsive young man who idolises his father, Shakthi, an honest police inspector. Shakthi wants to see his son as an IPS officer. But things take a turn when three assassins are assigned to transport drugs.

8. Hey Balwanth

Hey Balwanth poster
Hey Balwanth poster Photo: X
info_icon
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man OTT release date out - Netflix
Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Cillian Murphy-Starrer Crime Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Telugu comedy-drama stars Suhas, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Sudarshan and Shivani Nagaram in key roles. Directed by Gopi Atchara, it follows a young man who inherits an unconventional family business, creating chaos and confusion in his life.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: AFG To Bat First, Check Playing XIs

  2. Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Brian Bennett-Sikandar Raza Power ZIM To 6-Wicket Win Over Hosts

  3. Star Sports Creates Social Media Furore With Controversial India Vs South Africa Super 8 Promo

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Ricky Ponting Hints At End Of Glenn Maxwell Era After Australia's Group-Stage Collapse

  5. Umpire Dies, 15-20 Players Injured In Bee Attack During Cricket Match In Unnao

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  2. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  3. Bombay HC Pulls Up Navy Over High-Rise Near INS Shikra

  4. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  5. Outlook Explainer: Green Court Clearance And The Future Of Great Nicobar

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Om Birla Attends Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In, Invites Bangladesh PM to India

  4. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  5. 14 Ex-Cricket Captains, Including Kapil Dev And Sunil Gavaskar, Urge Fair Treatment For Imran Khan

Latest Stories

  1. West Indies Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten Windies Storm Into Super 8s With 43-Run Win

  2. The Kerala Story 2: CM Pinarayi Vijayan Criticises The Film For 'Spreading False Propaganda'

  3. West Indies Vs Italy Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Shamar Joseph’s 4-For Seals 42-Run Win For Windies

  4. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  5. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  6. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  7. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  8. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today