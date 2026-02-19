South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week: Paathirathri, Raakshasa, Second Case Of Seetharam And More

From action thriller to family drama, this week includes some notable South releases on OTT and in theatres.
Like last week, the third week of February is also filled with yet another exciting slate of OTT and theatrical releases in Tamil, Telugu and other South Indian languages. From action thriller to family drama, this week includes releases like Chatha Pacha, Lucky: The Superstar and Raakshasa, among others. Have a look at the list of new South movies releasing on OTT and in theatres this week in February.
South OTT releases of the week (February 16-22, 2026)
1. Chatha Pacha - Netflix (February 19)
Directed by debutant Adhvaith Nayar, the film is about a group of youngsters from Mattancherry who introduce WWE-inspired fight nights in their locality. Chatha Pacha stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, and Vishak Nair in the lead roles, with a special cameo appearance by Mammootty.
2. Raakshasa - Zee 5 (February 20)
Headlined by Vijay Raghavendra, the Kannada series is set along the banks of the Malaprabha River in North Karnataka. It follows a cop investigating a series of alleged crocodile attacks and discovers that it is far darker, with folklore, faith, and crime intersecting. The series also stars Mayuri, Avinash, Malavika, Appanna, and Abhijith. The seven-episode psychological crime thriller is directed by Suhan Prasad.
3. Lucky: The Superstar - JioHotstar (February 20)
This Tamil film stars GV Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan. It is a blend of humour, drama and emotion. The movie revolves around a lost puppy who is a lucky charm, especially for a young girl. But the story takes a twist when a greedy politician tries to use the dog for his own needs.
4. Paathirathri - Zee5 (February 20)
The Malayalam action thriller stars Soubin Shahir and Navya Nair. Directed by Ratheena PT, the story begins with a routine midnight patrol that turns into a chain of disturbing events, putting the two officers into a web of suspicion, fear, and moral conflict.
South theatrical releases of the week
6. Second Case of Seetharam
Directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, the crime thriller stars Vijay Raghavendra, Gopal Krishna Deshpande, and Usha Bhandari in key roles. It follows Inspector Seetharam, who is haunted by two things - a psychotic offender and the memory of estranged sister. He starts investigating a series of homicides while navigating his personal trauma related to his sister.
7. Alpha: Men Love Vengeance
Directed by Vijay Naagendra, the Kannada language suspense thriller stars Hemanth Kumar MA, Gopika Suresh, Ayaana, Achyuth Kumar, Balu Nagendra, and Karthik Mahesh.
It follows Arjun, an impulsive young man who idolises his father, Shakthi, an honest police inspector. Shakthi wants to see his son as an IPS officer. But things take a turn when three assassins are assigned to transport drugs.
8. Hey Balwanth
The Telugu comedy-drama stars Suhas, Naresh Vijaya Krishna, Sudarshan and Shivani Nagaram in key roles. Directed by Gopi Atchara, it follows a young man who inherits an unconventional family business, creating chaos and confusion in his life.