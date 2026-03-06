Oscars 2026: Where And Where To Watch, Nominations, Host, All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards

Oscars 2026: From nominations, host to presenters and when and where to watch, here's everything you need to know about the Oscars 2026.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
Oscars 2026 details
Oscars 2026 - All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • The 98th Academy Awards are set to take place next week.

  • Ahead of the ceremony, the third list of presenters is announced.

  • From nominations, host to presenters and when and where to watch, here's everything you need to know about the Oscars 2026.

The last few months have been filled with several award ceremonies like the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, BAFTAs and Actor Awards (SAG Awards), among actors. Now, all eyes are on the much-awaited 98th Academy Awards, with Ryan Coogler's Sinners leading the 2026 Oscar nominations with an impressive 16 nominations, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 Oscar nods. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value earned nine nods apiece, followed by Hamnet with eight.

As the awards ceremony approaches, here's the comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the Oscars 2026.

When are the Oscars 2026?

The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 7 am CST from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Where to watch Oscars 2026 live in India?

Indian viewers will be able to watch the ceremony early morning on Monday, March 16, 2026.

It will be broadcast live at 4:30 am IST, with the red carpet arrivals followed by the awards ceremony.

Below are the platforms where you can watch the ceremony.

JioHotstar - Live streaming from 4:30 am IST

Star Movies - Live television broadcast at the same time

In case you miss the live telecast, it will be available on JioHotstar. Star Movies will air a repeat telecast at 9 pm on March 16.

Priyanka Chopra announced as Oscars 2026 presenter - Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra Announced As Presenter Along With Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow

Who will host the Oscars 2026?

Comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien is returning to host this year's Oscars for the second consecutive year.

Are there any changes to the Oscars 2026?

This year, for the first time, an award will be given in the category of Best Casting.

Nominees of Oscars this year

Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees in all 24 categories for the 98th Academy Awards on January 22.

Here's the full list of Oscars 2026 nominees

Best Picture

Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams

Best Director 

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas AndersonOne Battle After Another  

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor in a Leading Role 

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Best Actress in a Leading Role 

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another 
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein 
Delroy Lindo, Sinners  
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another  
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value  

Best Actress in a Supporting Role 

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators 
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler

Best Animated Short Film 

Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters

Best Costume Design 

Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners

Best Casting

Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners

Best Live Action Short Film

Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 

Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister

Best Original Score

Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Animated Feature Film 

Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Best Cinematography 

Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners

Best Documentary Feature Film 

The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Best Documentary Short Film 

All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Film Editing

F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners, Michael Shawver

Best International Feature Film 

Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value

Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Original Song

"Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“Highest 2 Lowest” from Highest 2 Lowest
“I Lied To You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams

Best Production Design 

Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell
Hamnet, Fiona Crombie
Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk
One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin
Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne

Best Sound

F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners

Oscars 2026 presenters

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday revealed the third group of presenters for the 98th Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Mescal, and Will Arnett.

Below is the full list of presenters.

  • Javier Bardem

  • Demi Moore

  • Kumail Nanjiani

  • Maya Rudolph

  • Chris Evans

  • Chase Infiniti

As per the Oscar tradition, last year’s winners of the acting prizes will present the awards in the respective categories. Mikey Madison will present the Best Actress award, Adrien Brody will give the Best Actor trophy, Zoe Saldaña will hand out the Supporting Actress award, and Kieran Culkin will present the trophy for Supporting Actor.

More presenters will be announced in the upcoming days.

