Oscars 2026: Where And Where To Watch, Nominations, Host, All You Need To Know About The 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards are set to take place next week.
Ahead of the ceremony, the third list of presenters is announced.
From nominations, host to presenters and when and where to watch, here's everything you need to know about the Oscars 2026.
The last few months have been filled with several award ceremonies like the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, BAFTAs and Actor Awards (SAG Awards), among actors. Now, all eyes are on the much-awaited 98th Academy Awards, with Ryan Coogler's Sinners leading the 2026 Oscar nominations with an impressive 16 nominations, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 Oscar nods. Frankenstein, Marty Supreme and Sentimental Value earned nine nods apiece, followed by Hamnet with eight.
As the awards ceremony approaches, here's the comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the Oscars 2026.
When are the Oscars 2026?
The 98th Academy Awards will be aired live on ABC and Hulu on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 11 pm GMT / 7 am CST from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Where to watch Oscars 2026 live in India?
Indian viewers will be able to watch the ceremony early morning on Monday, March 16, 2026.
It will be broadcast live at 4:30 am IST, with the red carpet arrivals followed by the awards ceremony.
Below are the platforms where you can watch the ceremony.
Star Movies - Live television broadcast at the same time
In case you miss the live telecast, it will be available on JioHotstar. Star Movies will air a repeat telecast at 9 pm on March 16.
Who will host the Oscars 2026?
Comedian, writer and producer Conan O’Brien is returning to host this year's Oscars for the second consecutive year.
Are there any changes to the Oscars 2026?
This year, for the first time, an award will be given in the category of Best Casting.
Nominees of Oscars this year
Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks announced the nominees in all 24 categories for the 98th Academy Awards on January 22.
Here's the full list of Oscars 2026 nominees
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Director
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia, Will Tracy
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet, Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrell
One Battle After Another, Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams, Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon, Robert Kaplow
It Was Just an Accident, Jafar Panahi & Script Collaborators
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier & Eskil Vogt
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Best Animated Short Film
Butterfly
Forevergreen
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Retirement Plan
The Three Sisters
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Casting
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sinners
Best Live Action Short Film
Butcher’s Stain
A Friend of Dorothy
Jane Austen’s Period Drama
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Original Score
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Documentary Feature Film
The Alabama Solution
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Best Documentary Short Film
All the Empty Rooms
Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
The Devil Is Busy
Perfectly a Strangeness
Best Film Editing
F1, Stephen Mirrione
Marty Supreme, Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another, Andy Jurgensen
Sentimental Value, Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners, Michael Shawver
Best International Feature Film
Brazil, The Secret Agent
France, It Was Just an Accident
Norway, Sentimental Value
Spain, Sirât
Tunisia, The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Original Song
"Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless
“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters
“Highest 2 Lowest” from Highest 2 Lowest
“I Lied To You” from Sinners
“Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!
“Train Dreams” from Train Dreams
Best Production Design
Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell
Hamnet, Fiona Crombie
Marty Supreme, Jack Fisk
One Battle After Another, Florencia Martin
Sinners, Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Monique Champagne
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât
Train Dreams
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Oscars 2026 presenters
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday revealed the third group of presenters for the 98th Oscars.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Mescal, and Will Arnett.
Below is the full list of presenters.
Javier Bardem
Demi Moore
Kumail Nanjiani
Maya Rudolph
Chris Evans
Chase Infiniti
As per the Oscar tradition, last year’s winners of the acting prizes will present the awards in the respective categories. Mikey Madison will present the Best Actress award, Adrien Brody will give the Best Actor trophy, Zoe Saldaña will hand out the Supporting Actress award, and Kieran Culkin will present the trophy for Supporting Actor.
More presenters will be announced in the upcoming days.