Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary Set For India Release As Andy Weir’s Sci-Fi Epic Heads To Cinemas

Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary brings Andy Weir’s sci-fi story to the big screen

At the centre of the story is Ryland Grace, a schoolteacher who unexpectedly finds himself on a mission far beyond Earth. The narrative begins with Grace waking up alone aboard a spacecraft, with little memory of who he is or why he has been sent into deep space. As fragments of his past slowly return, he begins to piece together the true nature of his mission.