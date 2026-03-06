Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary Set For India Release As Andy Weir’s Sci-Fi Epic Heads To Cinemas

The Project Hail Mary India release has been confirmed, bringing one of the most anticipated science-fiction adaptations of recent years to theatres. Starring Ryan Gosling in the lead role, the film is based on the bestselling novel by acclaimed author Andy Weir and promises a blend of high-concept science, suspense, and emotional storytelling.
Ryan Gosling’s Project Hail Mary brings Andy Weir’s sci-fi story to the big screen
At the centre of the story is Ryland Grace, a schoolteacher who unexpectedly finds himself on a mission far beyond Earth. The narrative begins with Grace waking up alone aboard a spacecraft, with little memory of who he is or why he has been sent into deep space. As fragments of his past slowly return, he begins to piece together the true nature of his mission.
What gradually becomes clear is that Grace is part of a desperate effort to prevent a catastrophic threat that could wipe out life on Earth. With no crew around him and limited resources at hand, he must rely on his scientific knowledge, instincts, and resilience to find a solution.
Andy Weir’s bestselling novel returns to space after The Martian
The film is adapted from Andy Weir’s popular 2021 novel Project Hail Mary. Weir previously achieved global recognition with The Martian, which was later turned into a successful Hollywood film starring Matt Damon.
Like his earlier work, Project Hail Mary blends scientific realism with a gripping survival story. The narrative places an ordinary individual in an extraordinary situation, where intellect and determination become the only tools for survival.
For readers of the novel, the adaptation carries particular anticipation, as the story combines scientific problem-solving with emotional stakes that deepen the isolation of a lone astronaut attempting to save an entire planet.
Phil Lord and Christopher Miller direct the space adventure
The film is directed by the acclaimed filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, known for their inventive storytelling across both animation and live-action cinema. Their previous work includes several widely praised projects that combine visual spectacle with humour and emotional depth.
Alongside Ryan Gosling, the film features a supporting cast that includes Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung and Milana Vayntrub. Their characters contribute to the broader narrative surrounding the mission and the events unfolding on Earth.
Project Hail Mary is scheduled to release in cinemas across India on March 26, 2026.