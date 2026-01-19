Sundance Film Festival 2026: Eleven Must-See Films

Over the decades, the Sundance Film Festival has kept its promise as the haven of independent cinema, a site of genuine discovery. A slew of classics has premiered here: Reservoir Dogs (1992), Memento (2000), In The Bedroom (2001), Little Miss Sunshine (2006) , Fruitvale Station (2013), Whiplash (2014), God’s Own Country (2017), Get Out (2017), The Souvenir (2019), Minari (2020) etc. Stardom has been born, as Timothee Chalamet in Call Me By Your Name (2017), Jennifer Lawrence in Debra Granik’s 2010 sturdy, unsentimentally searing Winter’s Bone.