Rihanna's Beverly Hills Home Hit By Gunfire, Suspect Arrested

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly firing multiple shots at singer Rihanna’s home in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
Los Angeles police responded to the report of gunfire at 13:15 local time (21:15 GMT) on Sunday.
Rihanna's Beverly Hills home shooting
The firing incident took place on Sunday (March 8), and the multiple gun shots penetrated a wall of the mansion, a law enforcement source informed The Times, according to a report in Los Angeles Times.
Los Angeles police responded to the report of gunfire at t 13:15 local time (21:15 GMT) on Sunday, a spokesperson said. The female suspect was taken into custody.
Police said that the suspect fired multiple shots from inside her vehicle toward the pop star's home. No one was injured in the incident, according to Police Sgt. Jonathan de Vera, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.
The LAPD team said that “approximately 10 shots” had been fired at Rihanna's mansion from a vehicle across the street from the property’s gate. A white Tesla fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive, per the radio dispatch audio.
The officers soon located the car in a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks, where they took the woman into custody.
Rihanna, 38, lives in the mansion of the Beverly Hills Post Office neighbourhood with her rapper partner ASAP Rocky. The couple have three children, a daughter and two sons.
Last September, they welcomed their third child, a girl, who they named Rocki Irish Mayers. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky welcomed their son RZA, in May 2022, and second son Riot, in August 2023.