Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Third Child, A Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their third child

On September 25, Rihanna, 37, shared an adorable picture of holding her newborn around her arms and another of a pair of cute satin socks with pink ribbons to announce the arrival of her baby girl with Rocky. Alongside the pictures, she also revealed that she gave birth to her third baby on September 13. As every member of the family has a name beginning with "R", she named her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.