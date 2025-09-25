Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Welcome Their Third Child, A Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their third child on September 13, 2025
Pop icon and business mogul Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky, have become parents for the third time. They welcomed their third child and first daughter after sons RZA and Riot. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rihanna shared a picture with her newborn and also revealed the name of their baby girl.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome their third child
On September 25, Rihanna, 37, shared an adorable picture of holding her newborn around her arms and another of a pair of cute satin socks with pink ribbons to announce the arrival of her baby girl with Rocky. Alongside the pictures, she also revealed that she gave birth to her third baby on September 13. As every member of the family has a name beginning with "R", she named her daughter Rocki Irish Mayers.
Rihanna's pregnancy
The Umbrella singer made her baby bump debut at the Met Gala 2025 in May. She turned heads in Marc Jacobs for her Met Gala appearance. The Fenty founder was in a black ensemble- a cropped woollen jacket, a bustier bodysuit, a pinstripe woollen tailored skirt and a polka dot satin tie. She completed her look with a pair of ankle chain pumps, and a dramatic hat Jacobs created in collaboration with Stephen Jones.
About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
The couple made their relationship public in late 2019. They became parents to their first child in May 2022, with the arrival of their son RZA. Their second son, Riot, was born in August 2023.
Rihanna had earlier told British Vogue that he had a vision to have "three or four" children.
“Our first time, we wanted to know the sex of the baby. The second time, we didn’t want to know. Third time, we don’t want to know until, you know,” he added.