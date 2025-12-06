FIFA World Cup 2026 Updated Schedule Live Streaming: Time, Date, Stars To Attend - All You Need To Know

FIFA World Cup 2026 updated schedule reveal will take place on Dec 6, Saturday
Brazilian legend Ronaldo will grace the event
Italy's Francesco Totti and 1994 Ballon d’Or winner Hristo Stoichkov will also be there
Match schedule reveal to be hosted by Andres Cantor
Brazil football icon Ronaldo will be one of the key guests for the FIFA World Cup 2026 updated schedule reveal on Saturday, December 6. The Brazilian forward who is a two-time World Cup winner (1994, 2002) will be joined in by Italy's Francesco Totti and 1994 Ballon d’Or winner Hristo Stoichkov.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino will be present at the event, alongside former USA defender Alexi Lalas.
The event will begin from 12 EST (10:30pm IST) and will see FIFA confirm the venues and kick-off times for the matches. The streaming of the same will be available across FIFA platforms, including FIFA.com, FIFA's YouTube Channel.
The updated schedule follows the highly anticipated Final Draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026 staged in Washington DC – a spectacular event that confirmed 12 exciting groups of four for next year’s tournament.
The final version of the match schedule will be available in March, once the FIFA and European play-off tournaments have taken place and the final six slots have been filled.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Updated Schedule: Live Streaming Info
When is the FIFA World Cup 2026 updated schedule reveal?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 updated schedule reveal will be held on Saturday, December 6 at 10:30pm IST.
Who will attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 updated schedule reveal?
FIFA Legends Ronaldo Nazario, Francesco Totti, Hristo Stoichkov and Alexi Lalas will be present for the grand ceremony alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 updated schedule reveal?
One can catch the ceremony on the FIFA.com website as well as FIFA's YouTube Channel.