Who Is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma for A Golden Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy

Devendra Singh Bora grabbed headlines after dismissing Rohit Sharma for a golden duck in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Here's everything to know about the Uttarakhand pacer

Who Is Devendra Bora? Uttarakhand Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma
Who Is Devendra Bora? Uttarakhand Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma for A Golden Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy Photo: X/ CoverDrive269
  • Young Uttarakhand pacer who dismissed Rohit Sharma first ball in Vijay Hazare Trophy

  • Right-arm medium bowler making early impact in List A cricket

  • Rohit Sharma smashed 155 runs in Mumbai's first match in VHT 2025-26

The cricket world was left stunned during a Vijay Hazare Trophy clash when Devendra Singh Bora, a young Uttarakhand fast bowler, dismissed India’s hitting legend Rohit Sharma for a golden duck.

In just his second List A appearance for Uttarakhand, Bora produced a perfect delivery early in the first over that Rohit Sharma misread and was caught at deep square leg, triggering shocked silence around the ground. The moment instantly put Bora in the spotlight, as fans and pundits scrambled to learn more about this emerging talent.

Born on December 6, 2000, Devendra Singh Bora is a right-arm medium-pace bowler who represents Uttarakhand in India’s domestic cricket circuit. At 25, he’s still very much in the early stages of his professional career, but his knack for taking crucial wickets has already begun to turn heads.

Prior to the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Bora had shown promise in domestic competitions such as the Uttarakhand Premier League, where his consistent line and length made him a regular threat with the ball.

Early Career and Rise in Domestic Cricket

Devendra’s journey in competitive cricket began in the local circuits of Uttarakhand, where he quickly distinguished himself through disciplined bowling and hard work.

His performances in state leagues earned him a place in Uttarakhand’s main squad, and he has since appeared in first-class and List A formats. While his batting contributions are limited, his primary role as a bowler has seen him step up when his team needed breakthroughs.

Though still young, Bora’s ability to deliver under pressure, highlighted by his dismissal of a superstar like Rohit, suggests a bright future ahead. If he continues to refine his skills and maintain consistency, it won’t be long before he becomes a name every cricket fan remembers.

×

