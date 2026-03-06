T20 World Cup 2026: Gavaskar Hails ‘Once-In-A-Century’ Bumrah After Superb Death Bowling Seals India Win

T20 World Cup 2026: Sunil Gavaskar labelled Jasprit Bumrah a "once-in-a-century" bowler after his brilliant death overs helped India seal a dramatic seven-run win over England to reach the final

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 India vs England Jasprit Bumrah death bowling Sunil Gavaskar comments
India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates the dismissal of England's captain Harry Brook during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026.
Jasprit Bumrah’s superb death bowling led India to a nail-biting seven-run win in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against England at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on Thursday.

Chasing a mammoth target of 254, Jacob Bethell’s century lifted England to 185/5 in the 15th over, with 69 runs needed in the final five. Then, Bumrah was handed the ball by captain Suryakumar Yadav, and he proceeded to give away just eight and six runs in the 16th and 18th overs, respectively, to turn the tide of the contest in India’s favour.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator, Sunil Gavaskar, heaped praise on Bumrah for his death bowling, especially the 18th over, where he held his own against the superb Bethell, who was approaching his hundred, and a dangerous Sam Curran.

“Jasprit Bumrah is not just a once-in-a-generation bowler. He is a once-in-a-century kind of a bowler. Because he plays all formats. Test matches, 50-over games, T20s,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports. “You give him the ball, he will deliver.”

The two miserly overs from Bumrah proved to be the difference maker in the contest as England managed 246/7, with India winning by just seven runs. Bumrah finished with figures of 1/33 in four overs, taking the crucial wicket of Harry Brook with his first delivery.

“Yes, there might be the odd match where he goes for runs. That is understandable. He is human after all,” Gavaskar added. “But more often than not, when it matters, Bumrah will bowl that crucial over. It might not always be a wicket-taking over. But he will give just seven or eight runs when others are going for 15 or 20.”

Former South Africa great Faf du Plessis echoed similar sentiments, speaking at ESPNcricinfo’s ‘Time Out’. “Team India don’t understand how lucky they are to have him (Bumrah) in their ranks,” he said.

“It is just proven time and time and time again, regardless of the format, you just give him the ball and he wins you games. It's a superpower that any captain will dream of; it’s like having a genie, you just rub the lamp and out comes Bumrah.”

Bumrah has been spectacular in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, taking 10 wickets in seven matches. More importantly, he has a stunning economy rate of 6.62, conceding 159 runs from 144 balls – one of the best bowling figures in the tournament.

Meanwhile, India’s win against England has set up a T20 World Cup 2026 final clash against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8.

