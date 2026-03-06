IND Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Tale Of Two Fielders – How Brook And Axar Shaped Semi-Final

Summary of this article
India beat England by seven runs, posting 253/7 with Samson scoring 89, while Bethell hit 105 for England
A tale of two fielders unfolded as Harry Brook dropped Samson on 15, allowing him to add 74 crucial runs
Axar Patel’s key catches, including dismissing Will Jacks and Phil Salt, swung the momentum back to India
India defeated England cricket team by seven runs in a dramatic T20 World Cup semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium, a match that ultimately unfolded as a tale of two fielders.
While the contest produced a staggering 499 runs in 40 overs, the decisive moments came in the field, England captain Harry Brook dropping Sanju Samson early in India’s innings before India all-rounder Axar Patel turned the tide with two crucial catches during England’s chase.
India piled up 253 for 7, powered by Samson’s explosive 89 off 42 balls, while Jacob Bethell kept England alive with a breathtaking 105 off 48 balls in reply.
England eventually finished at 246 for 7, falling just short despite the late assault. Among the India vs England key moments, the contrast between Brook’s costly drop and Axar Patel’s brilliance defined the match.
Tale Of Two Fielders
The turning point arrived early in India’s innings.
Harry Brook crouched slightly at mid-on, hands resting on his knees, chewing gum as the noise from the packed Wankhede swirled around him.
Samson had raced to 15 off his first six deliveries when he lofted the next ball toward mid-on, a straightforward chance that Brook would normally swallow without a second thought.
Instead, the England captain misjudged it completely. He neither committed to the catch nor held his ground; the ball brushed his right hand and dropped to the turf.
Brook instantly realised the magnitude of the mistake.
Samson, already brimming with confidence after his match-winning 97* against West Indies, seized the lifeline without hesitation. What followed was a ruthless assault. The India batter hammered 74 more runs off his next 35 deliveries, repeatedly sending England’s bowlers soaring into the stands and driving India toward a towering total.
By the time Samson finally fell for 89, the damage had already been done, India were firmly on course for a daunting 253.
While Brook’s error allowed India to surge forward, Axar Patel ensured England never fully capitalised during the chase.
Axar delivered the kind of fielding that changes knockout matches. He first removed the dangerous Phil Salt, providing India with an early breakthrough.
Later, with England threatening through a dangerous partnership between Bethell and Will Jacks, Axar produced the moment that swung the momentum back.
Chasing the ball near the boundary, he sprinted across the outfield before completing a superb catch to dismiss Jacks, a breakthrough that halted England’s charge at a critical stage. Axar was also involved in the dismissal of Sam Curran, ensuring England kept losing wickets even as Bethell continued his stunning counterattack.
Bethell’s magnificent century kept England fighting until the final overs, but the chase ultimately ran out of steam.
In the end, the difference came down to those contrasting moments in the field: Brook’s dropped catch that allowed Samson to build India’s match-defining total, and Axar’s composure and athleticism that repeatedly stalled England’s chase.
In a semi-final separated by just seven runs, the outcome perfectly underlined cricket’s oldest cliché, catches win matches.
Who won India vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final?
India won the semi-final by 7 runs, scoring 253/7, while England finished on 246/7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
When is the T20 World Cup 2026 final?
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 final will be played on Sunday, 8 March 2026 at 7:00 PM (IST).
Which teams will play in the T20 World Cup 2026 final?
India and New Zealand will face each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.