India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Axar Patel Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Will Jacks - Watch

Sanju Samson played a blistering 89-run knock off just 42 balls to take India to a massive 253/7 in 20 overs in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium

Axar Patels catch
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of England's Will Jacks during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
  • Axar Patel takes a breath-taking catch to dismiss Will Jacks

  • Will Jacks blazed 35 runs off just 20 balls

  • England are chasing 254 runs to book a spot in the final of the T20 World Cup 2026

Axar Patel may not have gotten an opportunity to make an impact with the bat, but the all-rounder makes his presence felt in the field by taking a match-winning catch to send back the dangerous looking Will Jacks, who was taking away the match away from India.

It was the last ball of the 14th over, when Will Jacks sliced a wide full toss over extra cover boundary. At first glance, it was looking that was looking that the ball might fall in the no mans land but Axar Patel covered excellent ground to reach to the ball and tossed it back to a converging Shivam Dubey, while he went out of the boundary.

Watch the astonishing catch by Axar Patel to send Harry Brook back here:

India Post A Mammoth 253/7 On Board

Earlier India were invited to bat first on a placid Wankhede pitch and the Indian batter made the most of it by posting a gigantic 253 runs on the board. Sanju Samson shined with the bat to score a blistering 89 runs off 42 balls.

Other batters also chipped in with some handy contributions to take India to a strong first innings total. England will be chasing a mammoth 254 runs to book a place in the final.

