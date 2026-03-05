India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Harry Brook Wins Toss, ENG To Bat First At Wankhede

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Harry Brook win toss and elects to field first against in the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 5, 2026

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final
England have won the toss and elected to bat first against India at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, 2026. Photo: X/BCCI
  • England win toss, elect to bat first at the Wankhede Stadium

  • Craig Overton replaces Rehan Ahmad in England's playing XI

  • India name the same playing XI that played against the West Indies for the semi-final

India and England will cross paths in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup for the third time in a row at the renowned Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 5, 2026.

Both teams locked horns in the semi-finals back in 2022 and 2024 as well, where they won once each and then went on to win the coveted title from thereon.

England have been undefeated in the tournament so far; however, despite their winning streak, they haven't looked dominant yet and have been challenged by lesser teams in the preliminary stage.

They have toiled hard to reach the semi-final and played in varying conditions in India and Sri Lanka, which makes them a strong contender to lift the title for the third time.

On the other hand, India, who started the tournament as firm favourites lost their way mid-way after a 76-run drubbing against South Africa in the first Super Eights match, however, since then the Men In Blue seemed to have regained form as they beat Zimbabwe and West Indies in the following matches comfortably to book a spot in the semi-finals.

Check out the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the semi-final between India and England here:

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Toss Update

England have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the semi-final.

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Streaming Details

The semi-finals between India and England will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India. The live action will begin from 7:00 PM IST.

