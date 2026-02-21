Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: PAK Win Toss, Opt To Bat First In Colombo

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Salman Agha win the toss and Pakistan choose to bat first at the R.Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026



Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
Pakistan win the toss and elect to bat first at the R.Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026 | Photo:AP/Eranga Jayawardena
Summary


  • Pakistan win the toss and elected to bat first

  • Fakhar Zaman comes in Khwaja Nafay

  • Mitchell Santer comes back into the playing XI and will lead New Zealand

Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the match 41 of the T20 World Cup at the R.Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026.

Pakistan have reached into the Super 8 stage after winning three matches in the group stage against Netherlands, USA and Netherlands. Their only loss was against the arch-rivals India at the same stadium on which they are playing today.

On the other hand, New Zealand also a decent run in the group stage, beating Afghanistan, Canada and the UAE. Their only loss came against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Follow the live score and ball-by-ball commentary of the match here:

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Toss Update

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in Colombo.

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Playing XIs

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq

Pakistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Steaming Details

The match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.


