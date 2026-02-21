Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Battle For Semi-Finals Begins In Colombo

Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Squads!
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Live Streaming Details
The Pakistan vs New Zealand Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available live on the JioHotstar app and website, as well as on the Star Sports TV network.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Greetings!
Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.