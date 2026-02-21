Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Battle For Semi-Finals Begins In Colombo

V
Vikas Patwal
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8
Pakistan and New Zealand will lock horns in the Super 8 match at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Saturday, February 21, 2026.
Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match 41 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 21, 2026. Both teams have qualified for the Super eight stage after winning 3 out of their 4 group matches and would want to start the next round with a win. A win in this match will be a major boost to the team as their road to the semi-finals will become a bit easier and will ease out the pressure from them in the remaining matches. Though Pakistan have had an upper hand over the Kiwis in the T20 World Cups, New Zealand have had good practice ahead of the tournament in India and have entered this round with good form. So, it's going to be a riveting encounter between two equally matched teams. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah

The Pakistan vs New Zealand Super Eight match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be available live on the JioHotstar app and website, as well as on the Star Sports TV network.

Hello cricket fans! Welcome to the live coverage of the Super 8 clash between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for the live score and real-time updates of the match.

