Indian Wells Open 2026: Sabalenka, Sinner, Alcaraz Cruise Into Semi-Finals; Medvedev Advances Amid Controversy

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Victoria Mboko, of Canada, during a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill

Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns a shot against Victoria Mboko, of Canada, during a quarterfinal match at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Indian Wells, Calif. | Photo: AP/Mark J. Terrill